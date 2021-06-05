Evening brunches mean you won’t break the bank on a weekend…

We’re over halfway through the week which means we can legitimately start to think about our weekend plans. We all know that weekends in Dubai can get a little expensive which is why it’s great to book an evening brunch with delicious food and free-flowing beverages that won’t break the bank.

Here’s 5 brilliant evening brunches for you to try this weekend…

Thursday

Baby Q

For the perfect Thursday-post-work spot, hit up Baby Q. The bar (which was formerly known as Q43) has long been popular for its evening deals. On Thursdays you can avail five tokens which can be redeemed on selected food and beverages from 7pm. Dishes include buffalo hot wings, sliders and salmon ceviche.

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Dubai, Thursdays, 7pm to late, Dhs175 for five food and beverage tokens. Tel: 04 443 5403. @babyqdubai

Paros

Check out ultra-chic Mediterranean-inspired rooftop bar, Paros on a Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm to sip on unlimited wine or sangria for Dhs99 or unlimited house beverages for Dhs199. The offer runs every evening from Sundays to Thursdays.

Paros, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 7pm, unlimited packages starting from Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. @paros.dubai

TJ’s

When you’re looking for a casual Thursday evening unwind, look no further than TJ’s, the casual neighbourhood bar. On Thursdays enjoy a three-course meal with unlimited beverages from 7pm to 11pm. Tuck into baked shrimp pasta, fish and chips, pan-seared salmon and chicken wings for the ultimate comfort food feast. If you have The Entertainer, you can get two-for-one on the Dhs379 sparkling package.

TJ’s, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Thursdays 7pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft beverages, Dhs249 house beverages, Dhs379 sparkling, Dhs699 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. @tjs.dubai

Friday

STK JBR

It might be an oldie but it’s still a goodie. STK JBR has a stellar reputation for its double Friday brunch and for good reason. Visit either from 1pm to 4pm or 8pm to 11pm on Fridays and enjoy some of STK’s best-loved dishes such as burrata, ‘lil brgs’, fillet steak and New York cheesecake, washed down with unlimited house beverages.

STK JBR, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm or 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs399 soft drinks, Dhs549 house drinks, Dhs599 sparkling and Dhs649 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 394 1832. stksteakhouse.com

The Pangolin

For lazy, leisurely Fridays, check out the new three-hour brunch at The Pangolin. The best thing about this? You can choose your three-hour slot anywhere between 12pm to 8pm, so for those who don’t like to start too early, this one’s for you. Dishes include beef and three veg skewers, coal roasted sea bream with lemon butter and herb sauce, and open fire roasted oysters.

The Pangolin, The Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Fridays, choose a three-hour slot between 12pm and 8pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks, Dhs450 premium, kids Dhs95. Tel: 058 573 2594. @thepangolindxb

Images: Social/provided