Get this on the group chat…

If it’s time for that all-important catch up with the girls, it helps to know where you can find the best deals. Get more for your money at these brand new Dubai ladies’ nights, from unlimited drinks to shisha and delicious food platters.

Here are 6 brilliant ladies’ nights to try this week…

Every day

Junipers

Ladies can visit the Junipers bar at Vida Emirates Hills every night of the week to enjoy the brand new ‘Sips & Puffs’ deal which is available from now until September 30. Girls, you can enjoy three complimentary house beverages along with shisha for Dhs120 per person, including wine, prosecco and spirits. Upgrade to free-flowing house beverages for Dhs185.

‘Sips & Puffs’, Junipers, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, available daily 7pm to 9pm, Dhs120 inclusive three hours beverages and shisha. Tel: (0)4 888 3444. vidahotels.com

Tuesday

Ikigai

Ikigai is the fairly new Japanese restaurant brought to Millennium Place Dubai Marina by well-known chef Reif Othman. The laid-back restaurant and bar concept aims to fuse high quality Japanese street food at lunch and dinner, with an extensive cocktail menu for those chilled after-work vibes. The new ladies’ night runs every Tuesday evening, offering the girls three cocktails or selected wines and a selection of hot or cold platters for Dhs129. The cold platter comes with bites such as sashimi and maki, whilst the hot platter boasts Japanese gyoza and a beef slider.

Ikigai, Millennium Place Dubai Marina, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 1am, ladies night available Tuesdays 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 550 8114. ikigaidubai.ae

Palm Bay

Thought the Euros was just for the lads? Think again. Palm Bay has got the perfect deal for for ladies who want to join (or just ignore the football and sip happy). Every Tuesday between 12pm and 12am, ladies can sip on free-flowing wine for five hours for just Dhs100. You pick your time and off you go. The deal is valid from June 11 to July 11.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 9am to 2am, ladies night available Tuesdays between 12pm to 12am, Dhs100. Tel: 04 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Roxy Ladies’ Night

For those ladies who would rather curl up and watch a film as a way of getting together with the girls, Roxy Cinemas’ ladies night is perfect for you. It runs on the third Tuesday of every month at Roxy Cinemas Platinum Plus screens, La Mer, City Walk & The Beach. Priced at Dhs120, you’ll get to enjoy a mocktail and canapés in the lounge before taking your seat in one of the super-comfy red leather chairs in the cinema and catching up on the latest film.

Roxy Cinemas Platinum Plus screens, La Mer, City Walk & The Beach, third Tuesday of every month, 7pm onwards, Dhs120. theroxycinemas.com

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen is the latest kid on the block at popular Palm Jumeirah spot. This lively and eclectic bar has spared no attention to detail when it comes to replicating all of that Cuban flair. Tuesdays are for the ladies with five drinks or a pitcher for Dhs99. Drinks include margarita, caipirinha, daiquiri, mojitos, wine and spirits.

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12am to 1am, ladies night available Tuesdays 7pm to 11pm, five drinks or a pitcher for Dhs99. Tel: 04 570 8111. @rumbadubai

Wednesday

Cubano Lito

Cubano Lito is set to take you on a trip to a different era. Inspired by the Cuban capital of Havana, it’s a cosy little spot to enjoy post-work beverages. A brand-new ladies’ night just launched, running every Wednesday from 7pm to 12am, with unlimited drinks for the ladies for five hours, priced at Dhs100. Unlimited beverages include sangria, mojitos, wine and spirits.

Cubano Lito, IBIS One Central, World Trade Centre District, Dubai, open daily 8am to 2am, ladies night every Wednesday from 7pm to 12am, unlimited beverages Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 519 5523. cubano-lito.com

Images: Social/provided