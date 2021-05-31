Girls, get this in the Whats App chat…

Sometimes life and work can get in the way of those all-important catch ups with the girls, but now there’s no excuse to get a night out in the diary. Throughout summer, a daily ladies’ night is taking place at a gorgeous terrace bar in Dubai.

The place in question is Junipers bar which can be found at Vida Emirates Hills (near JLT and Dubai Marina). You’ll find Junipers up on a higher floor of the hotel where it offers incredible golf course views, stretching out beyond the infinity pool.

Ladies can visit every night of the week to enjoy the ‘Sips & Puffs’ deal which is available from now until September 30. Girls, you can enjoy three complimentary house beverages along with shisha for Dhs120 per person.

Upgrade to free-flowing house beverages for Dhs185. The promotion runs every day of the week, Sunday to Saturday 7pm to 9pm. House beverages include wine, prosecco, spirits and a varied list of cocktails to cater for everyone’s taste.

If you’re not familiar with Junipers bar, its a cool cosmopolitan space that takes its visitors from day to night. Opt for a spot up by the bar for those Sex and the City vibes or bag one of the cushy sofas and let those girly chats flow.

Dubai summer is well on its way which means temperatures are rising, but if you can still handle the heat, the best seats in the house are outside on the beautiful terrace which is the perfect spot from which to watch the sun setting over the city’s skyscrapers.

‘Sips & Puffs’, Junipers, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, available daily 6pm to 9pm, Dhs120 inclusive three hours beverages and shisha. Tel: (0)4 888 3444. vidahotels.com

