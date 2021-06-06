6 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week: June 27 to 30

Here’s what’s going down this week…

With the weekend now a fond memory, we’re looking to the week ahead. There’s plenty of fun things on the cards this week. Here’s our top picks for things to do in Dubai.

Sunday June 27

1. Tuck into some sushi

‘Sass & Sushi’ is the new offer is available every day between 6pm and 8pm at AKA, The Pointe. For Dhs400, two people can enjoy a menu of California rolls, crispy sShrimp tempura and seared salmon aburi and sake, maguro, botan ebi and unagi nigiri. You’ll also be able to enjoy two glasses for champagne, and uplifting tunes by the resident DJ.

AKA, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 8pm, Dhs400. Tel: (0)4 578 0555. akarestaurant.com

Monday June 28

2. Celebrate National Ceviche Day

June 28 is National Ceviche Day and to celebrate, Coya Dubai has special deals on the delicious dish from Sunday June 27 to Thursday July 1. Diners can enjoy a special platter with a selection of seven ceviches for Dhs358.

Coya Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, June 27 to July 1, Dhs358. Tel: (0)4 316 9600. @coyadubai

3. Play games all night

Late night spot Knox has launched a new games night every Monday. The options include Jenga, UNO chess, Cards Against Humanity, 30 Seconds and Exploding Kittens. Between 7pm and 2am enjoy buckets of wings for Dhs50 (for groups of four), plus the chance to win a table for six and a Dhs250 voucher, redeemable at KnoX.

Knox, Andaz The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mondays, 7pm to 2am. @knoxdxb

Tuesday June 29

4. Be pampered

Head to Swissôtel Al Ghurair any day of the week to get 50 per cent off selected treatments from the new spa menu. There’s also a Vitality Daycation offer which includes a two or three course lunch, priced at just Dhs55 and Dhs65, respectively.

Swissôtel Al Ghurair, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Saturday 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 293 3322. swissotel.com

5. Feast on focaccia

La Fabbrica Italiana serves up incredible focaccia. The freshly baked breads come in 15 varieties and are topped with a huge range of sweet and savoury items, from truffle to parmesan and pesto or Nutella and pear. The rigorous fermentation process takes 72 hours, leaving the bread airy and delicious.

La Fabbrica Italiana, Wasl 51, Dubai, daily 11am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 547 0719. @la_fabbrica_italiana

Wednesday June 30

6. Check out a new cabaret club

When it opens on June 30, The Theater Dubai promises ‘world-class entertainment unlike anything seen before, conceptualised by visionary music maestro, Guy Manoukian’. Dinner tables are positioned for the best possible view, where a menu of fine dining dishes will accompany the entertainment.