Shake up your usual weeknight plans with these new dishes…

If you’re a regular diner in Dubai, then chances are you’ve sampled many of the menus on offer across the city. In an emirate full of foodies, Dubai restaurants need to be a step ahead to keep us interested. In light of a new month coming up, a few of our favourite spots have revealed brand new dishes and drinks, waiting to be tried.

Here are nine Dubai restaurants with new menus.

LPM

LPM Restaurant & Bar has a new cocktail menu inspired by influential French artist and writer, Jean Cocteau, launching on his birthday, Monday 5th July. The cocktails represent different places and people in Cocteau’s life, with 12 to choose from. Lettre à Coco is inspired by Coco Chanel, and the perfume she wore when visiting the artist; using jasmine, bergamot and rose in the drink.

LPM Dubai & LPM Abu Dhabi, available from July 5. @lpmdubai

Jones The Grocer

Popular casual dining spot, Jones The Grocer, has launched a new menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast options include humble scrambled eggs, a classic benny, while salsa verde on a grilled Aussie striploin, crispy chicken sliders, and chorizo croquettes, will treat your tastebuds later in the day.

Jones the Grocer, various locations. jonesthegrocer.com

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays has just launched a new vegetarian menu based on the concept, ‘No Meat? No Problem’. There are 13 new dishes including beetroot bean burger, buffalo broccoli bacos, yucatan superfood salad and more.

TGI Fridays, various locations. tgifridaysme.com

Pierchic

There’s a new tasting menu at Pierchic, centred around traditional homemade pasta. Chef Beatrice is famous for her pasta skills, which are paired with fresh seafood to create a five-course menu you’ll never forget. Starting from Sunday July 4, the menu will be available daily, priced at Dhs490 per person (minimum two guests). Add a wine pairing for Dhs210 per person.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sunday to Thursday 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Friday & Saturday 1pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs490. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

3Fils

Creative Asian restaurant 3Fils has added three new dishes to its menu, including a caviar tart with buttery poached cod, cream fraiche and piccarino. There’s also chargrilled Wagyu skewers coated with shaved cured egg yolk and garlic mayo dipping sauce.

3Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour – 1 Al Urouba St, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 333 4003. 3fils.com

Tania’s Teahouse

Tania’s Teahouse recently had an interiors revamp, and with that has created a new menu of dishes too. There’s all-day breakfasts, healthy and indulgent lunch items, afternoon tea options and tempting desserts on offer. The menu includes vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options so everyone will find something they enjoy.

Tania’s Teahouse, Villa 779A, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah, daily 8am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com

Luna Dubai

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre has launched a new menu at its sophisticated rooftop lounge, Luna Dubai. Highlights include spicy tuna tartare, sushi imperial, truffle caesar salad, risotto, smoked short rib croquettes.

Luna Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 506 0000. lunadubai.com

Flow

From July 4, healthy cafe Flow will be adding new menu items, curated by Head Chef Christopher Kinsley. New options include Nutty Buddy Bowl, an açaí bowl topped with house granola, homemade peanut butter, banana, and the Green Power Bowl filled with avocado, chia seeds, and almond flakes.

Flow, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sun to Thur 7.30am to 8pm, Fri & Sat 9am to 5pm or Dubai Media City, daily 8am to 5pm. flowdubai.com

Torno Subito

Il Tartufo is an authentic five-course ode to the love of truffle at Torno Subito, with dishes such as benvenuto, a grilled lettuce served with horseradish, honey and black truffle and tartare, a Fassona beef tartare dish, with mustard, black truffle, and aromatic herbs. It’s available throughout the week at Dhs499 per person and diners ordering two ‘Il Tartufo’ tasting menus per table, will be entitled to a free bottle of house grape.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, open Sun to Thu 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Fri and Sat 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5800, tornosubitodubai.com