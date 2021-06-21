The kart circuit was ravaged by an intense summer storm…

Al Ain Raceway shared a post on their social media channels today showcasing the devastating effects of a storm weathered at their garden city location on Saturday night.

The post shares the message that the raceway is temporarily closed, until further notice.

We do urge Kart enthusiasts (as well as thrill-seeking adventurers) in Al Ain and across the emirate to follow the Al Ain Raceway Instagram page, for news of the upcoming return.

The centre also uses the ‘Gram to share news of their great deals, such as two-for-one deals on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays where you can get double the race time on the full International Circuit before 9pm.

Need for speed

Any budding Lewis Hamiltons out there wanting to take the next step towards competitive racing, will be delighted to learn they can do just that at Al Ain Raceway.

Once you’ve mastered the basic karts, and before you buy your own — you can try out one of the circuit’s RD1 Elite vehicles.

Al Ain Raceway offers a variety of ways to up your game. You can sign up for race school classes, private tuition, you can even sit your ARKS (Association of Racing Kart Schools) test there.

Al Ain Raceway, Al Ain Sportplex, Al Ain, summer hours, Mon to Sat, 6pm to 10pm (but currently closed until further notice).Tel: (03) 768 6662 or alainraceway.com

