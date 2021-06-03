Pub benches, drinks deals and sunshine…

For the times you want to forgo a fancy restaurant and instead spend the afternoon in a casual beer garden setting, Dubai has you covered. From alfresco terraces to sprawling lawns, we’ve rounded up 14 of the best beer gardens in Dubai.

Distillery Gastropub

You’ll find cool hipster hangout Distillery Gastropub in the heart of Downtown Dubai with its swanky beer garden offering amazing views of the Burj Khalifa. It’s a perfect post-work social spot with soft jazz music drifting over the scene and there’s a brilliant daily happy hour running from 12pm to 8pm.

Distillery Gastropub, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, open 12pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)54 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

Garden On 8

Decked out with astroturf and picnic tables, this laidback beer garden is a favourite with the Media City afterwork crowd, thanks to its relaxed vibe, live sports coverage and and two-for-one happy hour deals from 4pm to 8pm daily.

Garden On 8, Level 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Fri and Sat noon to 2am, Sun 2pm to 1am, Mon to Wed 4pm to 1am, Thu 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Horse & Hound

For those who like to socialise alfresco, there’s an amazing pub beer garden with faux grass at the Horse & Hound which leads straight out onto the polo field at Al Habtoor Polo Resort. High tables as well as pub benches and bean bags are dotted around with twinkling fairy lights strung up above. The a la carte menu is full of easy-eating and perfect-for-sharing dishes such as buffalo chicken wings, jalapeño cheese balls and salt and pepper squid. Happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm.

Horse & Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, open 12pm to 1am daily, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 435 4444. habtoorpoloresort.com

McGettigan’s JLT

From lively Friday brunches to live music acts, comedy shows and quiz sessions, the McGettigan’s beer garden in JLT has seen its fair share of fun. The casual beer garden is legendary, having hosted Dubai’s party crowd for some of the best events over the years. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm Saturday to Wednesday and 12pm to 9pm on Thursdays, with selected drinks priced from Dhs30.

McGettigan’s, Cluster J, JLT, daily noon to 2am. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai/

Phileas Foggs

Phileas Fogg’s, the much-awaited new food, beverage and events venue has finally opened at Dubai’s popular Address Montgomerie Golf Club. It boasts a pub, beer garden, restaurant, dedicated events arena and kids’ play areas. It’s a great Saturday spot with epic views of the rolling greens of the golf course from any of the five areas you choose to socialise in. Happy hour kicks off every day from 3pm to 7pm with spritzers, ciders and more included.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

Palm Bay

With faux grass, wooden pub benches, great deals and a casual vibe, Palm Bay is a great substitute for a British beer garden. As well as Caribbean-inspired bites, an extra-long happy hour runs from 12pm to 7pm every day except Friday.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 1am, Fri & Sat 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

Reform Social & Grill

With a lush lawn overlooking the lake, umbrella-shaded tables and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, Reform Social & Grill continues to set a high benchmark for beer gardens in Dubai. On the menu you’ll find fantastic British breakfasts and pub classics such as pies, Ploughman’s and an excellent roast dinner.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, bar open daily 11am to midnight. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Soho Beer Garden

Soho Beer Garden is a great setting for a relaxing afternoon. It’s laid out across two levels with an outdoor bar and seating ranges from cool oak swing sets to traditional pub benches. There’s a huge screen for when the sport is playing and there’s usually a buzzing atmosphere. Great takes on classic pub grub and great-for-sharing dishes include loaded nachos, Chinese chicken wings, a sausage selection and plenty more.

Soho Beer Garden, Dubai, open 12pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)523888849. @sohobeergarden

Spike Sports Bar & Terrace

Located in the clubhouse of Emirates Golf Club, Spikes Sports Bar & Terrace is the perfect spot for a round of post-golf brews, or an alfresco drink as the sun goes down. Happy hour runs from 6pm to 8pm each day.

Spike Sports Bar & Terrace, Emirates Golf Club, Sun to Thu noon to midnight, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 417 9842. dubaigolf.com/emirates-golf-club/dine/spike-bar/

The Duck Hook

If you’re hot on the best spots for a roast dinner in Dubai, we doubt The Duck Hook will have escaped your notice. The great gastropub-style restaurant has an amazing indoor restaurant with hand-pulls at the bar and a casual outdoor terrace. If you’re going for a roast dinner, the beef is a winner, with Stockyard beef cooked three ways, inclusive of pulled short rib served in a Yorkshire pudding with lashings of rich gravy.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, open 11.30am to 12am daily. Tel: 800 666353. @theduckhookdubai

The Irish Village

The good times come thick and fast at this sprawling beer garden in Al Garhoud. Nab a picnic table to enjoy the rib-sticking Irish menu, live music, and a pint in the sun. Expect plenty of Irish craic at this longstanding Dubai hotspot.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Sat to Wed 11am to 1am, Thu and Fri 11am to 2am. Tel: (04) 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

UBK

There’s always plenty of great deals on at UBK, the casual bar and restaurant in JLT that comes with a spacious beer garden (which is covered by a tent in summer). Here you’ll find happy hour every hour with selected wines, beers and spirits priced from Dhs32. You can bring your pet pooch too.

Urban Bar & Kitchen, Movenpick Hotel, JLT, Dubai, 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 438 0000. @ubkdubai

Underground

Don’t let the name put you off – the beer garden at Underground is decidedly above ground. Expect classic British pub grub (including a great sausage and mash), an extensive range of draft beers, and daily happy hour from 3pm to 6pm.

Underground, Habtoor Grand Resort, JBR, daily noon to 3am (last food order 12.30am). Tel: (04) 408 4221. habtoorgranddining.com

Vista del Verde

If you’re familiar with Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, you might be aware that the popular spot has a huge outdoor space. New concept Vista Del Verde has taken over that outdoor space (no longer tied to Lah Lah) and is now a permanent beer garden with casual pub benches and a relaxed atmosphere. Happy hour runs from 5pm to 8pm and you can enjoy Mexican street food such as nachos and quesadillas served from fun food trucks that are dotted around the venue.

Vista Del Verde, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Onyx Building Tower 3, Dubai, Sun to Weds, 5 to 10pm, Thurs 5pm to 12am, Fri 12pm to 12am, Sat 12pm to 10pm. @vistadelverdedxb

Images: Social/provided