The Tent will host live music four nights per week…

The return of live music and entertainment has seen a steady increase as performers get vaccinated and head back on stage. The most recent announcement comes from JBR’s day-to-night venue, Bla Bla.

Bla Bla’s large indoor bar, The Tent, has revealed a brand new live music line-up featuring five-piece band About Last Night. The group will be performing on the large Shakespeare-inspired stage every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evening.

Known for their rock anthems and cover songs, About Last Night draw inspiration from artists such as 30 Seconds to Mars, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, One Republic, The 1975, U2, Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bla Bla Dubai (@blabladubai)

If this sounds right up your street, be sure to arrive early to get the best seat. There’s a happy hour that runs from 5pm to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday so be sure to arrive on time to make the most of Dhs30 drinks.

The menu is fully loaded with the ultimate bar bites, including nachos, pizzas, sushi, sliders and much more. The Tent promises a super sound system and state of the art lighting set up, so you can expect a full show when you visit.

The Tent, Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach Opposite JBR, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai