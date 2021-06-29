Tell your colleagues…

Spending some dirhams over a business lunch doesn’t have to be a pricy affair. There are several restaurants around Dubai that offer up business lunch deals that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Here are 5 pocket-friendly business lunch deals to try in Dubai

Nara Pan Asia

How much: Dhs29 for a main course

Where: Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers

Looking to tuck into a quick lunch or don’t have too big an appetite? Head to Nara Pan Asia from 12pm to 4pm during the workweek and you can enjoy a main course for just Dhs29. For non-vegetarians, there’s a choice between Mongolian beef, pad Thai, nasi goreng and for vegetarians there’s Thai green curry.

Nara Pan Asia, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, JLT, Dubai. Dhs29 for one main course, available daily from 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 421 1356. @narapanasian

Sizzling Wok

How much: Dhs49

Where: Citymax Hotel Business Bay

Pan-Asian restaurant, Sizzling Wok has a ‘Wok in Style’ lunch deal which includes a soup, starter, main course and dessert for just Dhs49. Dishes include Asian dumpling soup, Thai curries, chicken wings and much more. Additionally, you can get a 25 per cent discount on their beverages.

Sizzling Wok, Citymax Business Bay, Business Bay, Dubai. Dhs49, available daily 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 571 3300. @citymaxhotels

Spill the Bean

How much: Dhs50

Where: The Sustainable City Plaza

From 12pm to 4pm during the workweek, head to Spill the Bean for a Dhs50 healthy business lunch deal. It includes a choice of salad or sandwich, a dessert and a drink of your choice.