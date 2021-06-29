5 new business lunch deals under Dhs65 to try in Dubai
Spending some dirhams over a business lunch doesn’t have to be a pricy affair. There are several restaurants around Dubai that offer up business lunch deals that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
Here are 5 pocket-friendly business lunch deals to try in Dubai
Nara Pan Asia
How much: Dhs29 for a main course
Where: Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers
Looking to tuck into a quick lunch or don’t have too big an appetite? Head to Nara Pan Asia from 12pm to 4pm during the workweek and you can enjoy a main course for just Dhs29. For non-vegetarians, there’s a choice between Mongolian beef, pad Thai, nasi goreng and for vegetarians there’s Thai green curry.
Nara Pan Asia, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, JLT, Dubai. Dhs29 for one main course, available daily from 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 421 1356. @narapanasian
Sizzling Wok
How much: Dhs49
Where: Citymax Hotel Business Bay
Pan-Asian restaurant, Sizzling Wok has a ‘Wok in Style’ lunch deal which includes a soup, starter, main course and dessert for just Dhs49. Dishes include Asian dumpling soup, Thai curries, chicken wings and much more. Additionally, you can get a 25 per cent discount on their beverages.
Sizzling Wok, Citymax Business Bay, Business Bay, Dubai. Dhs49, available daily 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 571 3300. @citymaxhotels
Spill the Bean
How much: Dhs50
Where: The Sustainable City Plaza
From 12pm to 4pm during the workweek, head to Spill the Bean for a Dhs50 healthy business lunch deal. It includes a choice of salad or sandwich, a dessert and a drink of your choice.
Spill The Bean, The Sustainable City, Dubai. Dhs50, available daily 12pm to 4pm Tel: (0)4 242 8671. @spillthebeancoffee
Quiero
How much: Dhs59
Where: Platinum One Tower, Barsha South
This new Spanish restaurant opened its doors in April and its business lunch costs Dhs59. The menu includes a choice between two starters, three mains and two desserts. Dishes to choose from include beef tenderloin, baked hake fish, grilled calamari, Catalan roasted vegetables and more.
Quiero, Platinum One Tower, Barsha South, Dubai. Dhs59, available Sun to Thur 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)56 251 1444. @quiero_uae
Lola Taberna Española
How much: Dhs65 for a two-course meal
Where: Tryp by Wyndham Dubai
Spanish restaurant and tapas bar is offering up Spanish staples between 1pm to 4pm from Sunday to Thursday. Pay Dhs65 for a two-course meal or Dhs89 for a three-course meal. Main dishes include chicken churrasco, Spanish omelette, black paella and more.
Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Height, Dubai. Dhs65 for a two-course meal and Dhs89 for a three-course meal, available Sun to Thur 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna
Images: Supplied