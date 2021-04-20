Flan-tastic news!

Fans of Spanish cuisine, take note. A new restaurant has opened up in Barsha South called Quiero boasting traditional flavours of Spain.

Spanish for ‘I want’, Quiero is the brainchild of Anisia Pienaar who wanted to share traditional Spanish flavours with the rest of the world – which is why the authentically cooked food you’ll tuck into is prepared by Pienaar’s mom herself – Mary who is the head chef of the restaurant.

The quaint and cosy restaurant will teleport you to Andalusia, the Southern coast of Spain with a simple yet homey design with images of several Spanish locations projected on large screens. There’s an open kitchen where you can see Mama Mary, as she is fondly called, in action.

With evenings still cool at the moment, guests can also choose to sit outside on the benches on the large outdoor terrace.

The restaurant opens up at 8am which makes it a great spot to head off for a quick breakfast before heading off to work. There’s breakfast delights such as creamy scrambled eggs with garlic mushrooms, pastries of the day or a typical Spanish toasted bread with olive oil and salt.

For a light snack, there are Spanish sandwiches known as Bocadillos or pastries and coffee available.

For lunch and dinner, there are tapas options to choose from such as patatas bravas to gazpacho, breaded vegetables, assorted Spanish cheese platter and various seafood dishes such as calamari, cuttlefish, prawns.

For those looking for something healthy on the menu, there’s a number of salads that you can choose from including pasta salad, beans salad and Russian salad.

And of course, there’s paella on the menu cooked with either chicken, seafood, vegetarian or black paella. The restaurant also serves up Fideuá, which is paella but with small pasta instead of rice.

For desserts, sweet tooths will have to pick from crema catalana (a caramelized catalán cream), flan (creme caramel), natillas (custard), cake of the day, fruit salad or roll cake. Yum!

Have little ones? The restaurant has a deal for Dhs40 where kids can enjoy a main, dessert and juice. The restaurant even has a takeaway and catering menu that will be perfect for house parties.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm.

Quiero, Platinum One Tower, Barsha South, Dubai. Tel: (0)56 251 1444. @quiero_uae

Images: Quiero