Sponsored: There are some amazing deals for a summer of sports…

Dubai is full of fancy restaurants and glitzy hotspots but when you just want a fuss-free man-cave-style place to watch the football, Qube Sports Bar will definitely fit the bill. With sixteen LCD screens and four huge projector screens, you won’t miss a second of all of the live sports action.

The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship games will all be screened at Qube from June 11 to July 11 and there will be some amazing deals to make sure you’re fed and watered without breaking the bank. Qube is the ultimate sports pad with dedicated fan zones, bean bags and pool tables.

There are even outdoor projectors for those who love to watch their sport alfresco. You’ll find Qube Sports Bar at the Meydan Hotel which means it offers up some incredible views of the Meydan racecourse, which is the perfect backdrop for watching all of those all-important football games.

The restaurant serves up a wide range of cuisine to suit every taste and whim. From Indian or American platters (priced from Dhs150) that are the perfect side for a cold beer, to seafood, barbecue bites and classic ‘pub grub’ dishes, Qube is the home of comforting food and a relaxing atmosphere.

One of the best things about Qube Sports Bar is that you can play all of their games for free, including pool tables, shuffleboards, Fussball, dartboards and more. The outdoor Golf Fun zone welcomes you to watch the sports from cushy bean bags whilst enjoying a bucket of beers.

If you’re a golf fan, get your friends together for nine holes on the beautiful Meydan Golfcourse. A game is priced at Dhs375 inclusive of nine holes, four complimentary beers and a burger.

Qube Sports Bar is your one-stop shop for all things casual…

Qube Sports Bar, The Meydan Hotel, Dubai, Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 381 3111. themeydanhotel.com

Images: Provided