All the atmosphere with plenty of distance…

We’ve already made 30 great suggestions on pubs, bars and restaurants where you can watch the Euro 2020 Championship games in Dubai, but how about something a little different? Break the norm for this tournament with everyone’s favourite post-lockdown activity, a drive-in cinema.

Sharjah’s free drive-in cinema at Aljada will be showing every match that starts after 8pm, live as they happen. The tournament will kick off this Friday 11 June, when Turkey will be taking on Italy, broadcasting live at Aljada from 11pm.

Once you arrive and park, you’ll need to turn off your headlights and tune into radio station 87.7FM. You can even pre-order your snacks and drinks online ahead of time, and have it delivered directly to your car – there are 27 different cuisines to choose from.

Spaces are limited and given on a first come, first served basis so be sure not to be late. The post-sunset schedule includes the majority of group matches, as well as every match in the knockout stages, including the quarter finals, semi finals and final.

The Aljada match schedule

Friday June 11

11pm: Turkey vs Italy

Saturday June 12

8pm: Denmark vs Finland

11pm: Belgium vs Russia

Sunday June 13

8pm: Austria vs North Macedonia

11pm: Netherlands vs Ukraine

Monday June 14

8pm: Poland vs Slovakia

11pm: Spain vs Sweden

Tuesday June 15

8pm: Hungary vs Portugal

11pm: France vs Germany

Wednesday June 16

8pm: Turkey vs Wales

11pm: Italy vs Switzerland

Thursday June 17

8pm: Denmark vs Belgium

11pm: Netherlands vs Austria

Friday June 18

8pm: Croatia vs Czech Republic

11pm: England vs Scotland

Saturday June 19

8pm: Portugal vs Germany

11pm: Spain vs Poland

Aljada Discovery Centre, Aljada, Sharjah, June 11 to July 11, various times, free. aljadamovies.com