Only 150 vehicles will be allowed in the space, so you’ll want to get in early…

If you miss heading off to the cinemas to catch up on the latest movie releases, you’ll love this news by drive-in cinema concept Urban Entertainment.

Earlier this month, they announced plans to launch in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. Now, a news report in The National has revealed that the date to note for Sharjah is Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Outdoor Cinema Dubai (@urbanoutdoorcnm) on May 10, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

The cinema will be housed in Madar at Aljada – the new family entertainment destination in Sharjah that opened just before the pandemic hit.

According to the report, the movie nights will be free to attend, but will be on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis, with only 150 vehicles allowed in the space. The movies will begin at 8pm every day, so plan accordingly. Here’s a Google map link to Aljada, Sharjah, for you.

Based on the size on your car, you will be allocated a spot in the parking lot, with smaller cars arranged at the front – so you won’t have to worry about an SUV blocking your view of the screen.

As for the sound, you will need to tune into your FM radio, so you can keep those windows rolled up.

Note, to avoid distracting others and for safety reasons, you won’t be able to walk around when the movie is being screened.

A list of movies will soon be available on the entertainment district’s website and on its social media channels.

Once the launch in Sharjah is complete, the concept will follow in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai.

Earlier this week, news broke that there’s a new drive-in cinema concept in Dubai located at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. Here’s our review of the drive-in cinema experience – we’re looking forward to seeing more over the coming months.

Image: Urban Entertainment