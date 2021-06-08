Experience Sicily, Sardinia and Capri under one roof…

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse recently had a major revamp, and with it comes a brand new Italian concept, Isola Ristorante. Devoted to the culinary traditions of Sicily, Sardinia and Capri, the new restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day.

Large windows allow natural light to beam in, while clusters of hanging lights provide ambient atmosphere come evening-time. The space also features a real olive tree right in the centre, brought in from Italy especially for Isola.

Menu highlights include la parmigiana di melanzane (aubergine parmigiana), orata alla griglia (grilled sea bream with Sicilian dressing), scaloppine di vitello al limone (veal sirloin with a lemon sauce) and spaghetti alle vongole e bottarga (spaghetti with clams and Sardinian bottarga).

“Our aim is to associate Isola Ristorante with a freeing sense of comfort,” said Lorena Guerrero, Isola’s General Manager. “With a setting that evokes the look and feel of the Italian Riviera, it’ll be as though our guests have found a replica of the Italian coastline, right in their own backyard”.

Huge floor to ceiling windows provide ample views of the restaurant’s terrace, which is located on white decking with chic grey sofas and boho hanging plants. An outdoor bar provides the perfect spot to enjoy sundowners as you relax with friends and loved ones.

Elsewhere in Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, a large pool is lined with bright orange sun loungers, giving a 360 degree view of the surrounding lakes and super-size villas. In the distance is Dubai Marina’s cluster of skyscrapers, and the lake trickles down a pebble slope creating an instantly relaxing vibe.

Isola Ristorante, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai