Back in April, we shared the news that the emirate’s favourite food festival, Abu Dhabi Culinary — would be switching to a flavour savouring slow cook, with a full year of gastronomic events and epic food adventures.

One of the concepts we were most excited about was Food Forward. These events are billed as unique limited time pop-ups showcasing the stellar talents of local and international chefs.

The inaugural Food Forward escapade for 2021, is genuinely worth salivating over. One of the best-respected, hardest working, virtually omnipresent chefs in the UAE, the magnificent Reif Othman will be locking toques with local culinary genius, Chef Faisal Alharmoodi, owner of pastry prodigy Let’s Brioche, as they team up, for a takeover of the Tori No Su kitchens.

The menu born of the collision between these binary food stars will be available between July 1 and July 10, at the restaurant’s appropriately dramatic location in Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

Singaporean Chef Othman brings considerable culinary clout to this partnership. With almost as many awards as he’s served up hot dinners, Othman is a worthy member of the Dubai kitchen elite. His blend of modern Asian cuisine with the occasional introduction of western methods has left its print on a huge collection of menus and restaurants in Dubai. Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Kushi by Reif are some of our recent favourites.

Talking about the concept launch Othman describes his own feelings about working with eminent talent Chef Faisal “I am extremely excited to join forces with [him] given his expertise and innovative approach to cooking”.

“His style is one I have admired for a long time, not only because of the taste of his unique creations but also the total commitment to paying tribute to local heritage with every flourish.”

What’s On the Menu

It’s an a la carte pricing concept, and bookings are being taken now with limited spaces available so if you are keen to experience this one-off kitchen collab, get in there fast.

Starters include dreamy sounding dishes such as seared Scottish salmon, braised onion & lemon ponzu (Dhs82); bluefin tuna with lime wafu & crispy nori (Dhs95); Wagyu tataki with truffle Ponzu, fresh grated truffle (Dhs125); Alaskan king crab salad (Dhs145); chicken katsu sando, Let’s Brioche bread (Dhs75).

Main dish examples include oven baked marinated black cod, jalapeno sauce (Dhs195); grilled Wagyu A7 fillet, truffle mayonnaise & yuzu koshu soy (Dhs325); oven baked baby chicken, with spicy teriyaki (Dhs125); and Rice Mushroom Pot, seaweed butter (Dhs175).

Tori No Su, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, July 1 to 10, bookings can be made on the abudhabiculinary.ae website

Images: Provided