The 9 best sports bar bargains in Abu Dhabi for watching the Euros

Absolute spectating goals…

Is it coming home this year? Is Mbappé in the same G.O.A.T. tier as Ronaldo and that little Argentinian fella? Will Belgium finally come good on their exceptional potential (and current No.1 FIFA ranking)? Who will choke? Which under dog will rise up and stun the world with an impassioned display? Which players will double their transfer fees? Who will fall from grace?

We don’t know. Stop asking. What we do know however is the best bars and bargains in Abu Dhabi for watching all the glorius UEFA Euro 2020 cup drama unfold.

Blu Sky Lounge & Grill

A sporty little number in Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Blu Sky has a series of screens positioned specifically for uninterrupted viewing, so you wont miss a single catch or ball snatch in the match. There’s a daily happy hour (midday till 3am close) with special prices on draught hops.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Bridges Bar

Bridges Bar at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr maybe relatively boutique in size, but its screens are still pretty massive and that’s important when it comes to choosing your spectating spot for a match. They also have a daily 4pm to 8pm happy hour (two-for-one on select drinks) and a pretty big Saturday and Sunday deal that will net you two pints of hops for just Dh1 when purchased with any main course. With the fact that also includes their giant burgers — we’ll mark that up as a cheeky hattrick of big reasons to visit.

Bridges Bar, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (02) 654 3238, facebook.com/BridgesBarAbuDhabi

C.mondo Bar

Sprinting into the box with big screen TVs and some banging deals for the Euros C.mondo is looking like a pundit’s top pick this tournament. There’s a daily 5pm to 9pm happy hour with select drinks at just Dhs20, combo deals, snack platter offers, as well as bargains on buckets and pitchers of hops. Especially for the Euros spectators can win big prizes by guessing the scorer; there are discounts across the menu; free-flow packages (Dhs120), and unlimited chicken wing deals. On paper this has to be a favourite for the golden pint glass.

Centro Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, noon to 1am daily. Tel: (02) 409 6514

Captain’s Arms

This British pub flexes its thrifty tekkers every night of the week with a daily happy hour that’s more than just 90 minutes. Enjoy midday to 8pm dramatic saves, with selected drinks just Dhs25 each.

Captain’s Arms, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi,Tourist Club Area, Al Zahiyah open daily midday to 2.30am. Tel: (02) 697 4482, @lemeridienabudhabi

Cooper’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park Rotana Abu Dhabi (@parkrotana)

Cooper’s is a firm favourite (that’s unchanging favourite, not ‘The Old Firm’s favourite) for sports fans in the capital and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a handsome hang spot with large screens — making the referee a big enough target to hurl whatever life advice you might deem appropriate at. There’s also big happy hour energy

Park Rotana, Park Rotana Complex Road, near Khalifa Park, open midday to 2am. Tel: (02) 657 3317, @parkrotana

Hamilton’s

London-style sports bar Hamilton’s is found in Saadiyat Rotana, and because it’s also a gastropub, at half-time you can look forward to something a little more substantial than oranges cut into quarters. Pull up a seat in this art deco dude’s (and dudette) den, for a daily (except for Friday) 4pm to 7pm happy hour with discounts on select drinks.

Saadiyat Rotana, Saadiyat Island, Fri to Sat 11am to 2am, Sun to Thu 3pm to 2am. Tel: (02) 697 0000, rotanatimes.com

McGettigan’s Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Ireland isn’t in the Euros this year which makes McGettigan’s neutral ground. You can head on down for a chours of team cheers or team tears, with happy hour prices on, erm, drinks from 3pm to 8pm (and during matches) every single day.

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), open Saturday to Wednesday midday to 2am, Thursday and Friday midday to 3am. @mcgettigansdusitauh

Offside Sports Lounge

Found at the stunning Jumeirah at Saadiyat resort, this homage to sports reportage is kicking off your Saturday session with a brunch. Between 1pm and 5pm there’s a range of grilled delights, and free-flow hops and grape for just Dhs295. Want to take the competitive spirit off-screen and in-house — there’s a dart board and pool tables to flex your skills (or lack of) over. Weekday happy hour is from 5pm to 7pm and from midday to 7pm at weekends.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, soft package Dhs195, 1pm to 5pm. (02) 811 4342, jumeirah.com

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge

With alfresco and non-fresco (shh we’re claiming it) seating, decent pub snacks (baos, the baos) and a vibrant atmosphere — Waves would feature in our first 11 every time. Their daily two-for-one happy hour will be running throughout the tournament between the hours of 5pm and 8pm. There will also be a very special bucket deal. The details of which will follow shortly.

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge, Novotel Al Bustan – Airport Road, open daily until 1am. Tel: (02) 501 6088, novotel-abudhabi-albustan.com

Images: Provided