Visit any vaccination centre in Dubai or Abu Dhabi…

The UAE continues to steam ahead with its Covid-19 vaccination drive, with more than 15 million doses administered so far. If you haven’t yet got yours, it’s never been easier to do it, with Uber offering free rides to or from any vaccination centre in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

The free lifts are available until July 31 and there are 97 centres to choose from. If you’re an Uber user, you’ll be sent a link on either message or email. You’ll then need to ‘accept voucher’, this is then stored in your Uber wallet to be redeemed on your ride.

Free rides will only be available if they start or end at a vaccination centre. Uber also provides discounted fares for healthcare workers. Advice from public health authorities is also available in-app for both drivers and riders.

You might also like Abu Dhabi tourists can now get free vaccines through SEHA

Vaccination centres included in the initiative are DHA centres in Dubai, SEHA Vaccination Centre and others. Uber currently has a global campaign to help fight the spread of Covid-19, and this initiative males the vaccines even more accessible.

Images: Social