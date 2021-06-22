If you’re on an Abu Dhabi tourist visa, you can now get your jab for free…

The Khaleej Times has shared a story, breaking the news that tourists in Abu Dhabi are now able to get immunised by one of the two currently approved vaccine types in the emirate.

In the article, a contact at SEHA confirmed, those holding a valid visit visa for Abu Dhabi (currently this applies specifically to those with Abu Dhabi visas, not other emirates) can book in for a free Sinopharm or Pfizer jab.

This offer is open to those seeking a first or second dose (although for those requiring a second dose, you’ll need to provide documented proof of your first, and it will have to be either Sinopharm or Pfizer).

Abu Dhabi is only currently issuing entry permits to those eligible for visa on arrival.

How to register for your free vaccine

First, you’ll need to download the SEHA app, register and get set up on their system and for that you will require a local phone number.

When registering you will be able to use a Unified Number (UID) in place of an Emirates ID number. The UID is found on the visa page in your passport.

You can then book your appointment directly with SEHA on (800) 50.

Expired visas

Earlier in June the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved vaccine provision to everyone that has an expired Abu Dhabi residency or entry visa.

Registration can then take place, using the expired documents, directly at the vaccination centres.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved providing free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone with an expired residency or entry visa, for their safety and health, and in consideration of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/qR3fOh2TdP — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 11, 2021

Images: Getty