The stunning lagoon will be built within the coming year…

Construction for Riviera, a new residential mega-project by Azizi Developments, is underway in Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City. In exciting news, the developer has just announced that Nakheel has approved a 2.7 kilometre Crystal Lagoon for the community.

Previously designed to be a canal, Azizi wanted residents to be able to swim in the water, and suggested an infrastructure which would be safe to allow this. Filled with more than 51.5 millions gallons of crystal clear, desalinated and clean water, the blue-floored lagoon will provide a stunning attraction for the area.

Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “It is rare that we get to add so much value, at absolutely no additional charge to our valued customers, in the form of such a colossal surprise.

“It took a lot of planning, with many of our dear stakeholders having been involved in making this ambitious plan a reality, but we are happy to now be able to reveal that this marvellous body of water will be built within the coming year.”

Riviera will have more than 16,000 homes overlooking the new lagoon walk, as well as a retail boulevard, and Les Jardins, a lush-green social space. The project will be located close to Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse, as well as the much-anticipated ski slope.

The Crystal Lagoon will feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques, where residents can stroll along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off. The project is designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai.

