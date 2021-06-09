Sponsored: Treat yourself to a home away from home this summer…

When you’re hunting for an extra special summer staycation, you want to find the best deal possible. These days, a good deal means more than just an affordable rate, UAE residents want a weekend packed with added value.

That’s why Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, a Marriott Lifestyle Resort located in Jumeirah Beach Residence is the ideal choice for a local getaway this summer. Not only do UAE residents get the best available rate, there’s also credit back to spend on food and drinks throughout your stay, discounts at the spa, tickets, upgrades and more.

Found in JBR, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection has the best of both worlds. With a huge outdoor pool to keep you cool, a pristine sandy beach and plenty of lush greenery throughout the grounds.

Stays in a Tower Room will get you Dhs150 back to spend in selected restaurants, as well as a daily complimentary buffet. You’ll also get a guaranteed next room upgrade, plus two bronze tickets to see La Perle by Dragon.

What’s more, there’s 30 per cent off at the spa for treatments including massage, body scrub and facials. You’ll even get a late check out of 3pm to give you more time to enjoy everything the hotel has to offer.

Opt for a Club Room or Suite, and you’ll get all the above and more. Guests will receive Dhs200 food and beverage credit, plus complimentary access to the Club Lounge. You can even double your credit by booking the Premium Family Room (2 adjoining rooms).

La Perle doesn’t show on Sundays or Mondays, but you’ll have a week from when you check out to use your tickets. The food and beverage credit is only valid during your stay.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR, Valid Stay Dates: May 16, 2021 to