Enjoy a true taste of Portugal at authentic neighbourhood eatery, Lana Lusa. Found at Wasl 51, the cosy restaurant has a warm, inviting vibe, and a friendly team ready to transport you to old Southern Europe with each dish.

Made for sharing and filled with Mediterranean memory, Lana Lusa’s menu stands out for a number of reasons. Not only is it inspired by Portuguese roots, the dishes are packed full of flavour, igniting a unique experience you’ll cherish.

Bring friends, loved ones, or event colleagues for a relaxed meal, or just pull up a seat at the bar for a coffee and a pastry. Lana Lusa’s focus is on what goes in rather than what is taken out as a response to ‘uber-healthy’ and ‘free-from’ cafes around the city.

Spy on the chefs from the open kitchen as they thoughtfully consider every ingredients, ensuring only the best parts of Portugal make it to your plate. Homemade from fresh, high quality and (where possible) local ingredients the Lana Lusa menu explores the concept of “good” food.

Sharing is encouraged, so be sure to order a mix of small and large plates to get a taste of everything on offer. Guests can join for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as the option to takeaway for pastries, coffee and fresh juices or smoothies.

Menu highlights include signature dish bacalhau com natas (gratinated codfish, potatoes, parsley), as well as croquetes de carne (veal and beef croquette, peri-peri mayo, lemon) and bife à Portuguesa (pan fried picanha, veal bacon, fried egg, chips).

Lana Lusa, Wasl 51, Wasl Road, Sun to Thurs 8am to 12am, Fri & Sat 9am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 380 1515. lanalusa.com