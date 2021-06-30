Oh no, not again…

In a pattern of continued increase, UAE petrol prices are on the up once again and it’s another big jump.

If your car’s fuel tank is running low, you might want to top it up before Thursday, July 1 as the UAE petrol prices have been revealed. For the fifth month in a row, prices will increase for the month of July.

As of July 1, 2021, Super 98 will be increasing to Dhs2.47 per litre (a rise on June’s Dhs2.38 per litre). If you require Special 95, it will cost you Dhs2.35 per litre (up from Dhs2.27 in May). Diesel prices have increased as well, now priced at Dhs2.42 per litre instead of Dhs2.30.

July fuel ⛽ prices as per the #UAE fuel committee are out. #InspiringEnergy إليكم أسعار الوقود ⛽ لشهر يوليو وفقاً لما ذكرته لجنة متابعة أسعار الوقود في الإمارات. #طاقة_مُلهمة pic.twitter.com/OHqukaDhdQ — ENOC (@enoc_official) June 29, 2021

It’s the fifth time we’ve seen a price increase for UAE petrol since the lockdown cause the price to stall in April 2020. Back then, at the start of the lockdown, UAE fuel prices for Super 98 dropped from Dhs2.24 in January and February to Dhs2.16 in March, before settling at Dhs1.91 in April, 2020.

UAE petrol prices for 2021

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 in 2021 so far.

January: Dhs1.91

February: Dhs1.91

March: Dhs2.21

April: Dhs2.29

May: Dhs2.30

June: Dhs2.38

July: Dhs2.47

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

Image: Getty