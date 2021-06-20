Construction is underway for a 16 kilometre cycling track on Jumeirah beach…

A new cycling track is being added to Jumeirah beach, stretching a 16 kilometre distance, at four metres wide. Construction for the new track is already underway, and will run parallel to the existing pedestrian track.

The new track will connect the existing Jumeirah Street cycling track parallel to the Dubai Water Canal with the existing cycling track alongside King Salman bin AbdulAziz Al Saud Street located in Dubai Internet City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice)

The project aims to offer more sustainable modes of transport, and become a bicycle-friendly city. According to Dubai Media Office, ‘the total lengths of cycling tracks built amounted 463 kilometres by the end of 2020’.

RTA aims to raise the lengths of cycling tracks in Dubai to 739 kilometres by 2026, as part of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai’s ‘Cycling is a Lifestyle’ initiative.

New laws and legislation will be drawn up to promote cycling both as a sport and an environmentally-friendly mode of transport. HH Sheikh Hamdan called upon the authorities to adopt the global best practices in safety to develop a bicycle-friendly infrastructure.