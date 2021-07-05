Unique creations included coffee and cookie dough, bubble gum and pistachio and more…

If you were at Yas Mall in the capital over the weekend, you would have been in for a real sweet treat as Abu Dhabi broke the world record for ‘the most varieties of ice cream on display.’

The cool and colourful event saw a whopping 1,001 ice cream flavours on display. The team at Guinness World Records team were at the venue and awarded the record to Abu Dhabi Culinary, the culinary arm of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi Culinary (@abudhabiculinary)

The event was part of the all-new Abu Dhabi Shopping and Dining Season and took place at the Ice Cream Lab pop-up at Yas Mall on Friday, July 2, 2021. It was a collaboration with the UK’s Pan-n-Ice – the pioneers of ice cream rolls.

While we all love the classic flavours such as chocolate, strawberry and vanilla there were other unique creations that were also whipped up by the team for the occasion.

Among the 1,0001 flavours, there’s coffee and cookie dough, bubble gum and pistachio, mint Oreo and meringue, matcha and passion fruit, as well as cherry and popping candy.

Don’t worry if you missed the actual event, as you can still scoop up these sweet treats for a starting price of Dhs35 at The Ice Cream Lab, Yas Mall. You have until July 21, so make sure you head on over before that.

Abu Dhabi Shopping and Dining Season promotions are being held under strict health and safety protocols in line with the Government of Abu Dhabi directives to ensure a safe experience for all.

For more information on the Abu Dhabi Shopping and Dining Season, please visit retailabudhabi.ae and abudhabiculinary.ae

Images: Getty Images (featured).