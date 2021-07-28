Welcome to ‘BarastiLand’…

Barasti has long been adored by Dubai residents and visitors alike for its fun beach vibes, party atmosphere and all-round good times. If you visit from August 1, you’ll step into a colourful new world, as its huge summer tent has been revamped and there are some amazing deals to be had.

Say hello to ‘BarastiLand’, a fun and lively playground, which is said to transport you to a ‘summer fête of childhood dreams’. You’ll find something different in every corner, from graffitied tables to a summer garden and a ‘beach’, complete with sand, a palm tree and colourful seating.

There are some stellar offers to take advantage of all summer long, starting with selected pints for Dhs22 all day every day. Happy hour runs Saturday to Thursday, with buy-one-get-one-free on selected beverages. On Sundays, enjoy unlimited curry and five bottles of beer for Dhs119.

Monday is quiz night hosted by Channel 4’s JJ Thompson, with lots of prizes and drink deals. A new evening brunch has launched on Tuesdays with free-flowing drinks and fries with toppings for three hours, priced at Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs199 for gents. The Barasti Breakfast Club runs from 11pm to 2pm on Fridays with plenty of dishes and drinks for Dhs199.

The beach and pool area have also had a special summer revamp, turning into a tropical rainforest with even more deals for you. Selected cocktails will be priced at Dhs25 every day, and you can also enjoy the buy-one-get-one-free happy hour from 5pm to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday.

Sundays and Mondays are all about the ladies, who can enjoy pool and beach access from 9am to 4pm, with free-flowing frozen mojitos, daiquiris and pina coladas, as well as a main course from the beach menu, all for Dhs75. If you’re there on a Wednesday – watch out for the ‘rain’, as when it pours, you’ll get a free shot.

If that wasn’t enough, from Thursday, August 4, there is a BBQ brunch with free-flowing beverages from 7pm to 10pm, priced at Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys.

See you there…

BarastiLand, Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, open Sun to Thurs 3pm to 2am, Fri 11am to 2am, Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 318 1313. barastibeach.com

Images: Provided