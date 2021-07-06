40 great places to watch the Euro 2020 in Dubai

At the Golf Fan Zone, settle into a comfy bean bag and catch the games on screens with the stunning Dubai skyline for company. Before the game, you can enjoy a round of golf for just Dhs375 for nine holes, four complimentary beers and a burger.

This popular spot in The Greens is creating a new venue called The Study on the hotel’s P2 area just for Euro 2020. The sports hub is decking out to be the ultimate fan zone offering some cool deals. You and your gang be able to enjoy a bucket of hops for Dhs165 or a burger a bottle of hops for Dhs99. There’s also happy hour from 5pm to 8pm. Wing fans, there are unlimited wings available from 5pm to 7pm for just Dhs99.

Watch the live matches as you enjoy tasty gastropub food, beverage packages including the longest happy hour from 12pm to 9pm on the Walk. Want in on some sports action yourself? Challenge your mates and hit the pool tables.

Want to watch Euro 2020 in the comfort of your own home, instead? MMI is inviting fans to support their team by visiting their local MMI store to try and win big. Punters can stock up on their favourite hops during the footie tournament and enter a special draw. Simply choose the team you think will win the tournament, and if you’re right, you’ll be in with a chance of winning a year’s supply of hops. Register your chosen team at mmiwins.com. You’ll receive 10 per cent off your next order just for taking part, with a whole host of other prizes up for grabs. You have until June 30 to enter.

mmiwins.com

ATELIER M

You’ll find giant screens plus food and beverage offers at this popular Pier 7 location in Dubai Marina. Bar snacks start from Dhs35 and you can get hops for Dhs30 during the game.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (04) 450 7766, atelierm.ae

BAI Bar & Terrace, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View

This venue will be offering up daily food and drinks deals including hop buckets, match day happy hour and great food. Support one team to beat Billy the badger and get a round of drinks on the venue. Ring up the venue to get the details on table packages, more competitions and their loyalty card.

BAI Bar & Terrace, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Dubai, from June 11. Tel: (0)56 9958210. @radissonbluhoteldubaicanalview

Barasti

If you need somewhere bursting with excitment to enjoy the live games as they happen, Barasti’s famed fan zone tent has returned, ready to provide the ultimate spot to celebrate the wins, mourn the losses, and make endless memories. The fan zone has taken over the entire Middle Deck of the popular beach club. A huge marquee has erected over the area, with plenty of air conditioning to see you through the summer months.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai. daily 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 1313. barastibeach.com

Belgian Café

Eight screens across this venue will be screening the games live while you savour world-famous Belgian hops and delicacies. There are special beer bucket deals and football platters starting from Dhs150.

Belgian Cafe, Lobby Level, Crowne Plaza, Dubai Festival City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 701 1127. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com

Belgian Beer Café at Souk

Popular vintage Belgian bistro boasts six indoor screens with food and drinks promotions and happy hour deals running from 3pm to 9.30pm and 11pm to 12.30am. The team has also curated special dishes for the occasion so you can sink your teeth into a Special Euro Cup Burger for Dhs85 or share the Belgian Euro Cup platter for Dhs165. On the days the Belgium team hits the pitch, all guests can enjoy complimentary Belgian fries during halftime and can indulge in 2 for 1 on mussels from 5pm onwards.

Belgian Beer Cafe, Souk Madinat, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 447 0227. belgiancafejumeirah.com

BLA BLA

The new popular spot in Dubai is screening the games poolside on a giant screen. The Beach Bar and Irish Pub will also be showing the games. The deals that are on offer include a bucket of four beers for Dhs99, a combo good for two for Dhs149 and more.

Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 584 41115. @blablabeachclub

Dubliner’s

The Dubliner’s Tent is up and fully airconditioned with big screens to catch the games. Drinks deals include unlimited bottles of hops for Dhs250 and other bucket deals.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Garhoud, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. marriott.com

Garden on 8

Calling all England supporters! Garden on 8 will be home to the official England fan zone for the Euros matches. The matches will take place in the sports bar and tent in Media One with multiple screens showing the game plus a three-piece England band playing all the anthems and chants. There will also be face painters, activations and more. Reserve your spot here.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, June 2, 6, 13, 18, and 22. Tel: (0)4 427 1 000. @englandindubai_

La Baie

This chic venue is transforming itself into a sporting hub just for the Euros with six large screens plus a four-metre mega screen at the adults-only pool. As you cheer on your team, you can sip on a variety of international beverages, crafted burgers, and limited match time offers. For the semis and finals, expect a themed event and a live DJ.

La Baie, The Ritz Carlton Dubai, The Walk, JBR, from June 11, noon till late. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

La Cantine Stadium with Jumeirah Emirates Towers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lacantinestadium (@lacantinestadium2021)

The La Cantine team are taking over the ballroom inside Jumeirah Emirates Towers to host a mega Euro 2020 hangout. Matches will be shown live on big screens and there’s great food to boot (pardon the pun) specially prepped by the chef of La Cantine du Faubourg. They’ll also be a private VIP lounge should you like your football with a touch of luxury. During the group stages, entry costs Dhs230 (with Dhs180 redeemable on food and beverage); semi-finals and finals cost Dhs450 (with Dhs350 redeemable on food and beverage).

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 319 8811. lacantine.ae

La Vita Bar

This refined sports bar at Palazzo Versace Dubai has extra-large screens you can watch the games on as you munch on elegant bites and sip on your favourite drinks. Dishes include the wagyu sliders, chicken lollipops, truffle pizzas and more.

La Vita Bar, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. PalazzoVersace.ae

Makar, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront

Savour items off the famous Scottish menu while cheering on your team. Table packages are available from Dhs648 and there are drink deals starting from Dhs30. Reserve your spot on makar.dubai.waterfront@radissonblu.com

Makar, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai, from June 11. Tel: (0)52 974 3270. @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina

Root for your favourite Euro 2020 team while enjoying light bites and two hops for Dhs99 at this sports hub in Dubai Marina.

Nezesaussi Grill, Address Dubai Marina Al Marsa Street, Dubai Marina, Dubai, from June 11. Tel: (04) 888 3444. facebook.com/NezesaussiGrill

Perry & Blackwelder’s

The Euro 2020 action will be screened live across screens at this venue as guests enjoy a number of food and beverage offers. During the live match, you can get a pint for Dhs30, a bucket of five hops for Dhs120 and a choice of burgers and a pint for Dhs99.

Perry & Blackwelder’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, from June 11. Tel: (800) 666 353.@perryandblackwelder

Ranches Restaurant

This spot in Arabian Ranches Golf Club is offering up five hops for Dhs149 on all match days. The offer runs from 8am to 1am (the following day).

Ranches Restaurant, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Arabian Ranches, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 360 7935. arabianranchesgolfclub.com

Reform Social and Grill

Cheer on your team with a side of British bites and beers at this popular spot at The Lakes. There are beer deals to be taken advantage of and the minimum spend is Dhs199 per game and Dhs349 for two.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Soho Beer Garden

Soho Beer Garden is enhancing your Euro experience with big screen viewings of the matches. To fuel up, tuck into an array of Euro themed dishes and hop pints for Dhs30.

Soho Beer Garden, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai. Tel:(0)52 388 8849. sohobeergarden.com

Soluna Restaurant and Lounge

Enjoy the live games with Greek-Mediterranean vibes at Soluna. Apart from Mediterranean dishes from the a la carte menu, there’s refreshing drinks and speciality shisha to choose from.

Soluna Restaurant and Lounge, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, from June 11, Tel: (0)4 407 8873. @solunadubai

Somerset’s Bar

A fan zone has popped up at Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai at Somerset’s Bar with 14 screens showing the live game. For Dhs149 you can get two hops with snacks like mini sliders, shrimp tempura, spring rolls and more. Or, you get a beer bucket for Dhs99. The spot brags a pool table or you can have a go at the dartboard.

Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai, Bur Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 336 6000. movenpick.com

The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery

Catch the games over a special dining package that includes a main dish and a draught hop for Dhs99. Mouth-watering dishes include signature smoked beef brisket, pan-seared salmon fillet and more. Happy hour also takes place during the live matches and if you accurately guess the goal time you stand a chance to win a free pint.

Blacksmith Bar and Eatery, Wyndham Marina, from June 11, 5pm onwards. Tel: (04) 247 6644. @theblacksmithdubai

The Duck Hook

Six screens across this venue are showing the live-action while guests indulge in special beverage offerings. Get a pint for Dhs29 or five bottles for Dhs120. As for your meals, there are daily food specials available such as bangers and mash, roast Welsh lamb and deep-fried Mars bar.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, from June 11. Tel: (800) 666 353. facebook.com/theduckhookdxb

The Nine Gastropub

Catch the game as it’s projected on HD screens and tuck into the Great British Platter:a generous serving of made-from-scratchmeals that represent home nations, England, Scotland and Wales. Single platters cost Dhs45 if you want to remain loyal to your home team. For a really big meal, pay Dhs125 for a classic Scotch pie, Welsh rarebit and The Nine’s famous fish n’ chips.

The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Dubai. Tel: (04) 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

The Rose & Crown

This cosy British venue will boast eight big screens including a projector so no matter which nook and corner you sit at, you can still catch the Euro 2020. Special deals that will be running during the games include Dhs80 for The Rose & Crown burger and lager, a daily happy hour from 4pm to 7pm with selected drinks for Dhs29 and unlimited beer and wings for Dhs150 on Mondays. During weekends, get two British roasts (chicken, beef, lamb, veg or vegan) and a bottle of wine or a bucket of beer for Dhs250.

Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

The Pangolin

Live in Sports City? Head to this venue where you can catch the Euro 2020 in a private room or on the terrace. There are some food and drink deals to be enjoyed too.

The Pangolin Dubai, Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Dubai. Tel: (058) 573 2594. thepangolindubai.com

Tipsy Lion

This traditional pub-style venue has a chilled vibe and great deals for you to enjoy the games. Get a burger and beer for Dhs99, or a selection of food and drinks for Dhs249 per person, or just Dhs199 per person for drinks.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 896 0045. @tipsyliondubai

Vantage Terrace

Round up your mates and head to the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates to catch the Euro 2020 games. Pair your cheers with a range of refreshing bites and hops and views of the city.

Vantage Bar, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 377 2353. @sheratonmoe

Vida Emirates Hills

Catch the game on the big outdoor screen while splashing around in the infinity pool at this cool hotel. It’s Dhs120 minimum spend and you can get pool bites and refreshing sips to help cool you down. Snacks are all served on Insta-worthy floating trays for the ultimate pool pic.

Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Emirates Hills, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com

Wavebreaker Beach Bar And Grill

This cool beach bar is re-launching Beach Stadium this summer where guests can catch the Euro 2020 live-action. Pick from an indoor or outdoor garden setting (don’t worry, they are equipped with temperature coolers) and dig into dishes from the regular food menu or the special menu that’s available only during the games. Combo deals include a signature burger and bottle of hops for Dhs109 and a hops bucket for Dhs175.

Wavebreaker Beach Bar And Grill, Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, from June 11. Tel: (04) 399 1111. hilton.com/dubai

Wavehouse Dubai

This fun spot at Atlantis the Palm has transformed into a dedicated fan zone for Euro 2020 with football-themed fun and games. The Euros can be caught on the big screen as you and your mates share a bucket of six beers for Dhs225. Sharing platters that include Wavehouse signature snacks cost Dhs200 good enough for four or if you want your own meal, get a pizza and a bottle of beer for Dhs99.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com/wavehouse

Zero Gravity

The indoor restaurant space is transforming into a Fan Zone for Euro 2020 with a giant screen so large that it can be seen by fans both downstairs and up. The menu for match days includes finger food favourites such as classic nachos, glazed chicken wings and of course, French fries. For hungrier supporters, there’s pizza, burgers and more. There’s also happy hour, bucket beer deals and an all-inclusive offer for table bookings, with food and beverages from the matchday menu for Dhs250.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, near Skydive Dubai drop zone, Dubai. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Zor Restaurant

This restaurant at The Pointe is screening all games on the upper level of the outlet. Cheer on your team as you tuck into authentic Uzbek cuisine with dishes such as lamb kofta with cheddar cheese sauce, Zor mixed grill platter and more. Apart from the action on screen, you’ll also have picture-perfect views from the terrace.

Zor, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from June 11. Tel: (0)4 566 9612. zor.ae

Images: Supplied