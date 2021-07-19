Expect all the fun and frolics of White in a more intimate, indoor venue…

A brand new nightlife destination has opened in Dubai, brought to you by the team behind superclub White. If you’re familiar with the club’s incredible production, entertainment and dining experience, then you’ll love Cue Dubai.

Cue has opened its doors in Sheraton Grand Hotel, on Sheikh Zayed Road with space for 200 guests. The venue has a state of the art AV system with a grid-like 6m high LED ceiling.

The globally inspired menu features a number of exciting dishes, from Mediterranean salt-crusted sea bass and a flame grilled Wagyu tomahawk steak to Cue’s burrata and pecorino gyozas, plus baked feta cheese and spinach pie.

Guests are invited to tuck into a memorable meal from 8pm, before the venue transforms into a party atmosphere later in the evening. Expect a line-up of incredible entertainment from aerial performances to mesmerising fire shows.

The team of world class performers have been hand picked to ensure you’ll be amazed from start to finish. Guests can relax and enjoy the show while sampling a selection of hand-crafted cocktails, or a variety of shisha flavours.

Expect an array of exciting concepts throughout the week, including both daytime and evening brunches. There’s also a ladies’ night package on Saturdays, which fans of White Dubai will recognise as URBN night. Girls can enjoy three dishes and four drinks for Dhs120 or add on shisha for Dhs190.

Cue Dubai, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 8pm to 2am. Tel: (0)55 455 6006. @cue.dubai

Images: Provided