Experience Ibiza’s best beats right here in Dubai…

Missing a summer in Ibiza this year? We know how you feel… That’s why we’re thrilled to announce that on August 19, Ibiza will be coming to us. Legendary DJ Paul Van Dyk will be jetting over and brining his famed Shine event to Coca-Cola Arena.

Shine DXB is your chance to feel the vibes of one of Ibiza’s best events right here in the UAE. Accompanied by Egyptian DJs and producers Aly & Fila, Paul Van Dyk will be dropping a host of incredible house anthems at this one-off event.

Brought to you by Dubai Summer Surprises, Shine DXB early bird tickets are on sale for the next 48 hours. Prices are dependent on seat location, and tickets must be bought in groups of two or four. Silver section seats start at Dhs159.20 per person.

As the pandemic is not yet over, and this is a Covid-safe event, there are a few rules for attendees to abide by. Firstly, everyone in attendance must be double vaccinated, and show either their printed Dubai Health Authority vaccination certificate, Al Hosn app, or DHA app on the entrance.

Children not eligible for the vaccination are not permitted to attend and tourists visiting the UAE should present their government-approved vaccination certificate. No refunds will be issued if admission is denied on the grounds of not having correct proof of vaccine.

The event is seated – no standing tickets are available and dancing is not permitted as per government guidelines. Face masks and social distancing measures are mandatory at all times.

Despite the restrictions, it’s great to see live music events making a return to the city…

Shine DXB, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, August 19, doors open 8pm, show starts 9pm, from Dhs159. Tickets: dubai.platinumlist.net