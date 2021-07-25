The next one will be next month…

After that whopping six-day break, it’s time to return to work. However, we wouldn’t blame you if your mind starts to wonder ‘when is the next public holiday?’.

Under the direction of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE Cabinet announced the UAE public holidays for 2021 and 2022 at the end of last year.

The next date in the line up is still tentative at this stage, but the Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year, is expected to fall on Thursday August 12, which would mean a three-day weekend for those who generally have Friday and Saturday off.

After that you’ll need to wait until October, when the UAE will mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). This means we should get a day off on Thursday October 21, giving another three-day weekend for those who have Friday and Saturday off.

Commemoration Day and National Day are the last UAE public holidays of the year, and we’re likely to get off Wednesday December 1, Thursday 2, and Friday 3, creating a four-day break for those who normally work Sunday to Thursday.

* Please note, these dates are subject to change and confirmation by the respective UAE authorities

Image: Getty