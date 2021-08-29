Social Distrikt promises a ‘multi-sensory dining experience like no other’…

A new dining concept is coming to The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah later this year. Social Distrikt will be taking over the space previously occupied by Food District, offering a ‘multi-sensory dining experience like no other’.

The space is due to open in Q4 of 2021, and will include grape gardens, gastro bars, dining lounges, social spaces, entertainment corners, culinary workshop areas and more under one roof.

While we wait to hear exactly which brands will be on board, we’re told the options will include multiple cuisines. Aiming to disrupt the dining market, Social Distrikt, hopes to be the go-to destination for consumers seeking bespoke dining experiences.

Renders of the new venue reveal a large casual dining hall, with plenty of outdoor space from which to enjoy a view of The Palm Fountain. The concept uses plenty of plants and floral elements to invite guests to relax.

Co-founders Hassan Ballout and Hani Doueik, said: “We are excited to be able to manifest this dream into reality. While we perfect our operations, marketing and entertainment to focus on bringing cultural and experiential value to the space, this will also benefit the consumer, who will always remain at the core of our focus.”

An exact opening date is yet to be revealed, but customers can expect to explore the venue in the last few months of the year, when the Dubai weather will be ideal for outdoor dining.

Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, opens Q4 2021. @socialdistrikt

Images: Provided