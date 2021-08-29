There’s a brilliant deal for you too…

There is no shortage of beautiful cafes and restaurants in Dubai, each as Instagrammable as the next. If you’re on the hunt for the latest picture-perfect venue, we know of just the one to visit. Check out Oh Sugar Cafe, which just opened in JLT.

You might already have heard of the brand for its gorgeous customised cookies for all occasions (think birthdays, baby showers and hen parties), which are available to order by direct message through Instagram. Now though, you can enjoy them in the cafe with a delicious coffee to wash them down.

You’ll find this new hidden gem in Cluster X, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) and it hits the sweet spot, serving up everything from the signature sugar cookies to cupcakes, truffles and tray bakes. There are plans to add savoury options in the near future.

Currently, you can buy one coffee and get another half price. The offer is available from September 1 to 15 .

Oh Sugar Cafe is like a girls’ haven (don’t worry, guys are welcome too), decked out in neutral hues with pale pink panelled walls, soft suede shell chairs and even a huge #treatyourselfie mirror adorned with a pretty floral display – perfect for getting that ultimate selfie shot.

Just some examples of Oh Sugar’s signature customised cookies include a Mean Girls theme, Peter Rabbit, Justin Bieber and more. There are plenty of designs for birthdays, baby showers, engagements, graduations and pretty much any other occasion you can think of.

As well as ordering via Instagram, you can also order cookies (custom or corporate orders) for delivery by WhatsApp on 052 136 0218.

Oh Sugar Cafe. Cluster X, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Dubai, open daily 8am to 6pm. @ohsugarcafedubai

Images: Provided