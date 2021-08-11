Say hello to the first hotel to open on the archipelago…

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas has announced the opening of a brand new hotel in Dubai. The location will be pretty unique, as the hotel has been built on Dubai’s World Islands. The new resort will be the first hotel in ‘South America’ on the World Islands.

Just four kilometres from the Dubai shore, the resort will provide stunning views of the Dubai skyline from its Arabian Gulf location. Guests able to access by boat in just 15 minutes from the jetty at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

The beautifully designed hotel will have 70 suites, beach and pool villas, making for the ultimate luxury escape. The resort will offer amenities such as in-room spa treatments, a gym and a kid’s club.

You’ll also find an alfresco Mediterranean restaurant and Arabic-Indian focused dining option. Freshly caught seafood will be a highlight on the menu, befitting to the oceanic location of the resort.

Sundowners will be served from a stylish bar lounge offering unmatched panoramic views of the Dubai skyline. Guests will be surrounded by flora and fauna on the island, providing a green escape from the bustling city.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels, parent company of Anantara, commented, “Showcasing Anantara’s authentic luxury while maintaining a tropical island vibe, the resort is a unique proposition for this location. Guests will be able to experience the wonder of Dubai and the ambiance of an island sanctuary, all in this stunning new Anantara resort.”

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is pipped to open in Q4 of 2021, making it the sixth Anantara property in the UAE alone. Anantara also has plans to open a stunning resort with overwater villas in Ras Al Khaimah very soon.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, South America, The World Islands, opening Q4 2021. anantara.com