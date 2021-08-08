It’s new and improved….

If you’ve recently had your Emirates ID renewed, you might have noticed that it’s taking a little longer than usual to get your hard copy back. That’s because the Emirates ID as you know it has undergone a complete re-haul and now the new version has been revealed.

The new and improved Emirates ID card has lots of great features to make it the most innovative version yet. On Saturday, August 7, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) revealed five new features which include brand new visuals and electronic security features.

#الهيئة_الاتحادية_للهوية_والجنسية تطلق الجيل الجديد من بطاقة الهوية الإماراتية. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship #ICA launches the new generation of the Emirates ID. pic.twitter.com/JP9G1Y9IKc — Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) August 7, 2021

Whilst the Emirates ID card has been undergoing its new makeover, people have been able to access an electronic copy of their Emirates ID on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app. The Emirates ID is a legal requirement for citizens and residents of the UAE.

Here are the five shiny new features:

Enhanced protection of non-visible data: Data can now be read through the E-link system with the ICA. A high-quality card with a longer service life: The card is made using polycarbonate, increasing its service life to over 10 years. A consolidated 3D photo: The laser printing feature will be authenticated with the holder’s date of birth. Advanced technical and technological characteristics: The card’s chip will have a higher capacity and non-touch data reading features. Additional fields and codes definition: New information includes professional data, issuing authority and population group.

It’s unclear as yet to when the new cards will be issued but watch this space…

