Emirates Airline shared a captivating video on its social media over the weekend, to celebrate the UK moving from the red list to amber. The video follows the popular content format of holding up signs Love Actually-style.

A woman, dressed in Emirates’ cabin crew uniform, holds up signs sharing how happy the airline is to be moved off the red list. The camera slowly beings to pan out to reveal her location, standing on the very top of the Burj Khalifa spire.

The entire city can be seen below, which would give even the bravest viewers weak knees at the thought of standing 830 metres above the ground. The stunt seems so outrageous, that many were left wondering if it’s real.

We can confirm that yes, everything you see in the video is real. The brave ‘flight attendant’ was played by skydiver and stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik. She shared the video on her own Instagram confirming her involvement.

“This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I’ve ever done. A big shout out to Emirates Airlines for your creative marketing idea! It was a pleasure being a part of the team,” she wrote.

In order to film the captivating clip, Emirates used a production company with a drone and a helicopter, with Nicole required to stand on the top spire ‘for hours’. The stunt required a vast amount of planning, documents and safety contingency to be able to go ahead.

Images: Instagram