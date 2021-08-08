Sponsored: Redeem your entire stay on food and beverages…

Are you looking to switch up your usual routine and spend a night or two at a luxe beach resort? If the answer is yes, we know of just the one that is so wallet-friendly that it’s a bit of a no-brainer. During summer, Fairmont The Palm is offering a stellar staycation deal that is fully redeemable.

When you book a stay at the cool hotel until Wednesday, September 15, 2021, for Dhs599 per night, you’ll get the entire amount back to spend on food or beverages across all open outlets and in-room dining. The hotel has twelve beautiful restaurants, including Indian, Asian and a seafood venue.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You’ll find Fairmont, The Palm on the ‘trunk’ of the Palm Jumeirah. As well as boasting no less than eight different pools, the hotel has its own private beach space right on the West Beach strip.

The restaurants at the hotel include: the eclectic and Insta-worthy Little Miss India; Seagrill Bistro, a light and airy restaurant serving up market-fresh seafood; the beautiful Ba-Boldly Asian restaurant; Brazilian eatery Frevo and breakfast spot, Flow Kitchen.

You will get the Dhs599 back per day, per night that you spend at the hotel, and it can be redeemed on breakfast, lunch or dinner. Literally a five-minute walk from Fairmont, The Palm is Nakheel Mall, The View observation deck at Palm Tower, and Club Vista Mare.

Fairmont, The Palm is the perfect summer escape for couples, friends or families, with a range of rooms and suites suited to all needs. The Dhs599 offer includes a Fairmont room. Other room types are available with a supplement.

Fairmont, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 457 3580. fairmont.com

Images: Provided