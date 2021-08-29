Restaurants to visit, an art exhibition and much more…

A great way to help you sail through the work week is putting together a list of things to do post office hours. If you need some tips, check out our list below…

Here are six fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Sunday, August 29

Tuck into a Sunday roast at 49er’s Steakhouse and Club

Head to 49er’s Steakhouse and Club where you can indulge in a Sunday roast featuring a selection of hearty dishes including roast beef and roast chicken with Yorkshire pudding, roasted potatoes and vegetables. Pay Dhs89 and get a soft drink or Dhs99 for a house drink. End your meal with a sweet treat for Dhs19. The deal runs until 9pm, so you have plenty of time to head on over after work on Sunday.

Le Meridien, Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 645 8000, 49ers.ae

Monday, August 30

Soak in some art

Narratives is an exhibition at the Etihad Modern Art Gallery featuring the artworks of 16 contemporary artists. Each collection is special and unique allowing you to explore a variety of styles, techniques and narratives. The exhibition ends on August 31 so head on over before the month ends to see it. For more information and bookings, head to this link here.

Etihad Modern Art Gallery, Bateen Area Villa 15, Al Huwelat Street (Behind Al Bateen Mall) Abu Dhabi. Sun, Tue and Thur 11am to 6pm. Tel: (0)2 621 0145. etihadmodernart.com

Tuesday, August 31

Experience inner peace under the dome at Louvre, Abu Dhabi

For you art and yoga fans, take a class under the stunning dome at Louvre, Abu Dhabi with Bodytree Studio. The space harnesses the energy of the sun, sea and wind creating a microclimate and a truly unique setting in which to explore the healing power of nature and art. During the workweek, sessions run on Sunday and Tuesday at 10.15am and 5pm. The 75 minute class costs Dhs90 and you also get access to the galleries and exhibitions. Book your class here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

Tuck into a burger and a house beverage at Diablito

For a mid-week treat for your belly, head to Diabilto at Yas Marina. Sink your teeth into Diabilto’s one and only cheddar burger with one house beverage for Dhs75. The burger is topped with a fried egg, red onion chutney, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, lime mayo and pickles. The deal is available under August 31.

Diabilto, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 565 1175 . yasmarina.ae

Wednesday, September 1

Tick off some items on your shopping list

If you’ve accumulated a bunch of items on your shopping list, now is the best time to tick them off and avail of some great deals and discounts. There’s up to 80 per cent off part sales in more-than-3,500 participating stores across Abu Dhabi. Some of the participating malls within Abu Dhabi Shopping and Dining Season include Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Ain Mall, Al Dhafra Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Deerfields Mall, Khalidyah Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, Marina Mall, Yas Mall and more.

Read more here.

Last chance: Try different biryanis at the Biryani Khaas festival

If you love biryani, this is your chance to try the special seasonal menu available at India Palace. Guests will be able to enjoy an array of authentic biryanis from all over India including Noor mahal biryani, raan biryani, Lucknow Murg biryani and more. The menu will be available until August end and available all day long.

India Palace, several venues around UAE, available until August 2021 end. Tel: (0)2 02 644 8777. indiapalace.ae

Images: Supplied