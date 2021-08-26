The sale is now due to end on September 11…

The sale must go on. That’s the news from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) who have announced an extension to the emirate-wide ‘Summer of Offers’ making up the Abu Dhabi Shopping and Dining Season.

Big Savings

You can’t have a summer sale without red hot bargains, and the discounts are still rolling in for this kick off into extra time.

The up to 80 per cent off part sales will continue in the more-than-3,500 participating stores across Abu Dhabi.

Shop and Win opportunities will end on August 31. Drop Dhs200 or more on your visa card to enter a draw for a stunning range of prizes including, cars and a share of four million Etihad Guest Miles.

Back to school

An end to the summer also means a return to the classrooms. But it doesn’t have to be all dragged feet and frowns, several of the capital’s malls are offering fun activations, prize give aways and further discounts.

Customers that spend over Dhs200 at the Deerfields Mall will be invited to take part in a little game. Sorry, that sounded a bit like a Saw movie, it’s the opposite really, win big in one of their interactive games for a chance to win some pretty groovy prizes.

The Galleria is also getting involved in the give-aways. Shoppers dropping Dhs500 or more get entry into a draw to win one of 20 special packs valued at Dhs3,500.

All the malls

Participating malls within Abu Dhabi Shopping and Dining Season include Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Ain Mall, Al Dhafra Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Bawadi Mall, Dalma Mall, Deerfields Mall, Fotouh Al Khair, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Hili Mall, Khalidyah Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, Marina Mall, Mazyad Mall, Mushrif Mall, Nation Towers Mall, Remal Mall, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, and Yas Mall.

Images: Provided