You never need much of an excuse to catch up with the girls’ but a brilliant ladies’ night deal is definitely a good one. There’s always new offers springing up over the city, so bookmark this list for your next girls’ night.

Here are 4 new ladies’ nights to have on your radar…

Aiza

Pretty Greek restaurant Aiza has launched a new ladies’ night, with four glasses of house wine and a sharing platter for Dhs139. Between 7pm and 10pm, enjoy sharing spreads with pita bread, handmade pita ntakos with chicken, and fried calamari, alongside a DJ all night long.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs139. Tel: (0)4 575 5097. @aiza_dubai

Cove Beach

Whilst the ‘Rose All Night’ event at Cove Beach isn’t ‘new’ as such, it’s had a bit of a makeover. On Wednesday, September 29. there will be some special entertainment and surprises to kick off the ‘Rose All Day’ (one of Dubai’s most popular ladies’ days) season. The night offer will take place inside the restaurant from 5pm to 10pm and includes free-flowing beverages, a three-course meal and live entertainment. It’s priced at a very wallet-friendly Dsh149 per lady.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Wednesdays, 5pm to 10pm, Dhs149. Tel: (0)50 454 6920.

Dialogue

Dialogue is the new club found in Majestic Hotel, and while Bur Dubai might not be your typical night out scene, the new spot shows signs of promise with modern Indian dining, shisha, cocktails and top DJs. Its new ladies’ night offering includes four house drinks and one appetiser for Dhs99. DJ Pierre will be on the decks spinning commercial, house and Bollywood mixes.

Dialogue Dubai, Majestic Hotel, Bur Dubai, Tuesdays, 6pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 259 6036. @dialoguedubai

Torno Subito

Italian Riviera-Inspired restaurant Torno Subito is a brilliant spot for a catch up with the girls, with Insta-worthy retro interiors and a beautiful outdoor terrace overlooking the sea. It just launched its first ever ladies’ night, running every Tuesday evening. Ladies’ will receive three complimentary drinks when dining, and both girls and guys will get 30 per cent off a special Italian a la carte menu.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Images: Social/provided