Get ready for cocktails, live music, brunching and a masterclass…

It might only be Sunday, but if you’re anything like us, you’ll already be dreaming of the weekend. This one in particular is shaping up to be a good one as a three-day gin festival is taking place at popular social spot, Phileas Fogg’s. That’s right gin lovers, you can celebrate your favourite tipple over three days, from September 16 to 18.

Visitors to the fun-filled event can expect live music, smoked BBQ food, a cocktail masterclass and more. On Thursday, September 16, you can craft your own cocktails under the watchful eye of cocktail master Ollie Hampton, who hails from SLS Dubai. If you opt for this package, you’ll get six cocktails, a bottle of house spirits and a platter of smoked BBQ meats, all for Dhs295.

On Friday, September 17 a G&T festival will kick off from 12pm and it will run until late. Everyone has their own style and preference when it comes to that satisfyingly refreshing gin and tonic. At the festival there will be over 25 gins and 15 flavoured tonics from around the world, so be adventurous and try something new.

Early-bird tickets are available to pre-book which include six gin and tonics, priced at Dhs270. If you buy your tickets at the door on the day its Dhs295 per person. On Saturday, there’s a ‘Spritz BBQ’ brunch running from 1pm to 4pm. Included are BBQ platters, as well as unlimited drinks of your favourite spritz. It’s priced at Dhs295.

Bringing those real festival feels, there will be a number of performers over the three-day festival including Khalil B, Josh McCartney and Daniel Batchelor. You can buy your food and beverage packages prior to the event via opmtickets.com.

Phileas Fogg’s is super popular with families to sports fans and those in search of a fun spot for a tipple. The venue, which is set overlooking the Address Montgomerie golf course, is huge, boasting a large indoor bar and restaurant, kids playground and an amphitheater-style area: The Arena.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Club Academy, gin fest taking place from September 16 to 18. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. foggs.xyz

