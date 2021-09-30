A teaser for the brand new ‘Sky Views Dubai’ experience has been released…

With an abundance of cloud-skimming skyscrapers, Dubai is known for taking daredevil experiences to new heights, from visiting the viewing platform at the Burj Khalifa to walking across the glass-bottomed floor 150 metres high at the Dubai Frame, or zip lining through Dubai Marina.

Get ready though as it looks like a thrilling new experience is coming to the Address Sky Views hotel in Dubai. The hotel has just released a teaser video for ‘Sky Views Dubai’ and it looks to include a glass slide opening at the top of this colossal skyscraper.

In the caption of the video, uploaded to Instagram, Sky Views Dubai said: “The NEWEST, most ADVENTUROUS and most DARING experience is coming to @DownTownDubai. Watch this space to find out what’s happening!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Views Dubai (@skyviewsdubai)

You might also like Skydiving to rides: 7 of the most adrenaline-fuelled activities in UAE

Not only does the video show people shooting down the slide round the side of the building, there also appears to be a glass-bottomed walkway experience and even a walk around the outside of the building – strapped into a harness of course.

Address Sky Views (perhaps best known for being home to restaurant Ce La Vi and that incredible infinity pool on the 54th floor) is located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, which means it offers some amazing views of the towering Burj Khalifa and surrounding skyscrapers.

It’s unclear yet when the Sky Views Dubai experience will officially open, but when it does, we’re sure it’s going to become one of the hottest new attractions in Dubai for the city’s daredevils (and imagine that Tik Tok or Instagram video).

Stay tuned for more information…

Sky Views Dubai, Address Sky Views, Downtown Dubai, coming soon…

Images: Social