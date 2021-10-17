From world-breaking attractions to gravity-defying activities…

Dubai is truly a city that never sleeps and in between its luxe beaches and a thriving restaurant scene, it, along with other emirates in the UAE, is an incredible place for adrenaline-fuelled activities. If you’re on the hunt for some spine-tingling, nerve-testing things to do, we’ve got you covered.

From skydiving to gravity-defying rides, here are 7 of the most adrenaline-fuelled activities in the UAE…

Test the new slides at Aquaventure Waterpark

Atlantis Aquaventure waterpark is already a huge destination with tonnes of rides for the whole family. Now, the park has seen a massive expansion (the biggest the world has ever seen). The new part of the park features Trident Tower, a tall building with 12 new multi-coloured slides cascading from it. What’s On tested out the adrenaline-spiking rides and slides, but we are in firm agreement that the Blackout slide, a sheer drop of seriously tall proportions, was the most terrifying.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 9.45am to 5.45pm, online resident day pass Dhs199 for adults and Dhs179 for kids, non resident online day pass is Dhs299 adults, Dhs249 kids, prices vary at the gate.atlantis.com/aquaventure

Throw yourself out of a plane at Skydive Dubai

It doesn’t get much more adrenaline-fuelled than throwing yourself out of a plane. Always wanted to tick a skydive off your bucket list? There are few places cooler to do it than Dubai, where you’ll take in birds’ eye views of the city’s landscape, including the iconic Palm Jumeirah island. The Palm Drop Zone tandem skydive experience is priced at Dhs1599, or it’s Dhs1799 for a tandem skydive with videos and photos.

Skydive Dubai, Al Seyahi St, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 8am to 2.30pm daily. skydivedubai.ae

Satisfy your need for speed in the desert

If you’re one of those people who find it hard to sit still, why not book a day in the desert? Not just any old day in the desert, satisfy your need for speed with an adrenaline-filled adventure on dune buggies. Created by the team at Explorer Tours, the feisty motor is so much more than a dune buggy, with a two litre engine and 160 horsepower – this buggy means business. See what What’s On thought of the experience here.

Explorer Tours, Fossil Rock, Sharjah, from Dhs1500. Tel: (04) 564 9959. explorertours.ae

Swing around a tower at 480 ft. high

Bollywood Parks Dubai reopened in January 2021, and with it came nine brand new rides. The most impressive of all, perhaps, has got to be the Bollywood Skyflyer, which stands at 480 ft. (140 metres) tall. Adrenaline seekers will be placed swings. The mechanism will then move up the multi-coloured tower whilst you’re swung around at top speeds.

Bollywood Parks Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai. Tel: (800) 2629464. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Dive with sharks

Come face to face with sharks at Dubai Aquarium, one of the largest suspended aquariums in the world. It’s home to the world’s biggest collection of Sand Tiger sharks (there are over 300 sharks and rays in there), as well as hundred of other marine species. You’ll need to be a PADI open water diver or similar to take part in the experience.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Dubai Mall, Dubai, special offer Dhs632. alboomdiving.com

Fly like Superman at the world’s longest zipline

You might also like The most up to date information for entering Abu Dhabi: Oct 2021

Ras al Khaimah is home to the world’s longest zipline. Measuring 2.83 kilometers long (that’s the equivalent of more than 28 football pitches), the record-breaking zipline runs through the mountains of Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah at a hair-raising 1,680 metres above sea level. All your superman dreams are about to come true. Now where’s that cape?

Jebel Jais Flight: The World’s Longest Zipline, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, 9am to 5pm, from Dhs360. Tel: (07) 204 6250. More info on website

Unleash your inner Spiderman at Clymb

The UAE is no stranger to record-breaking attractions and activities, so it’s hardly surprising that it’s home to the world’s largest indoor climbing wall. You’ll find Clymb in Abu Dhabi with a mammoth 141 foot (43 metre) high climbing wall (don’t worry there are smaller ones too). Clymb is also home to the world’s biggest indoor skydiving chamber. The monster wind tunnel is 32 metre high and nearly ten meters in diameter. Find out about our experience here.

Clymb, Yas Mall (by Ferrari World entrance), Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, open 1pm to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday, basic flight package Dhs235, basic climb package Dhs120 for 60 minutes. Tel: (600) 511115, clymbabudhabi.com

Images: Social