Nightlife fans, listen up – we have big news for you. A huge new nightclub is launching in Dubai very soon and it promises a totally new experience. Pipped as the ‘world’s largest floating nightclub’, guests can expect party vibes in October, with an exact opening date yet to be announced.

Aptly named Float Dubai the club, which has a 1000-person capacity, is located on historic attraction and floating hotel, Queen Elizabeth II, otherwise known as QE2 in Port Rashid. Once open, Float Dubai will run three nights a week, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 10pm and 3am.

World-class entertainment is a prime focus for the venue, so you can expect a show-stopping experience each week. Guests will be able to enjoy free entry to the club each night, but a minimum spend is required if you wish to book a table. The space will have a mix of high tables for up to four guests, and bigger booths with prime views of the stage and Dubai’s iconic skyline.

There’s even an extensive menu of dishes to enjoy, including authentic Japanese sushi, such as signature maki rolls, nigiri, sashimi, as well as sharing platters featuring Latin and Pan-Asian cuisine.

Float Dubai is located 15 minutes from The Dubai Mall, and will have complimentary valet parking. To ensure easy access to the venue, a new entrance is being built to bring guests onto the QE2 in style.

Float Dubai, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, opening October 2021, Thurs to Sat, 10pm to 3am. Tel: (0)54 711 1171. @floatdubai

