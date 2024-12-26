Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in 2025.

Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated…

Kira

The long-awaited Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is now set to open in March 2025, and with it will debut almost a dozen new restaurants and bars. And among them will be KIRA, a dazzling new destination for gourmet fine dining and sensational views. From the team behind Clap, KIRA will bring a fusion of Japanese-Mediterranean flavours to a glamorous and refined space that will not only feature KIRA restaurant, but also LITT, which will be an opulent bar that transforms into an exclusive late-night haunt. Both are set to open early next year.

KIRA, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, opening early 2025. @kirarestaurant

Gerbou

One of the most exciting new restaurants to open in Dubai in 2025 will be Gerbou, debuting in January in Nad Al Sheba. A sustainable, homegrown restaurant that celebrates Emirati cuisine and culture, Gerbou, which means welcome to my humble abode in Arabic, will see Atelier House Hospitality join forces with Tashkeel, a beloved beacon of arts and culture in the UAE. Housed in a renovated building from 1987, the aesthetic has been inspired by the colours and textures synonymous with Arab culture, and is set to be ‘a welcoming, soulful, experimental and an uplifting location and designed space.’ Dreamy.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba, opening January 2025. @gerbou

Carbone

One of NYC’s most star-studded restaurants, Carbone will debut at a suitably glittering address, Atlantis The Royal, in the first quarter of 2025. The legendary restaurant is known and loved for its New York-style Italian cuisine, served up in a glamorous, high-octane setting. In true Atlantis The Royal style, dishes will be served by tuxedo-clad service captains in a 1950s New York-inspired dining room decked out with velvety jewel-tone nooks, damask-upholstered walls accented with Venetian glass mirrors, a curated collection of fine artwork, and a buzzing outdoor terrace.

Carbone, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q1 2025. @carbonedxb

Frou Frou

For a touch of chic Parisian brasserie Frou Frou will open its first international outpost at The Lana Promenade in early 2025, following on from the recent opening of Dragonfly, also at The Lana Promenade. Guests can expect classic French-inspired dishes, including foie gras, black caviar, and a seafood display, as well as artisanal cheeses from a dedicated sommelier, pastries, and a multi-sensory cocktail menu. The contemporary space will boast two dining areas, an open kitchen, outdoor terrace, and wine room. Sounds magnifique.

Froufrou, The Lana Promenade, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Business Bay, opening January. @frou.frou.dubai

Swingers

First announced last summer, London’s popular crazy golf venue, Swingers, is opening on Bluewaters Island soon. Each Swingers venue is made to look and feel like an English country club, bringing nature indoors with plants and trees and windmill-themed golf courses. In Dubai, the super-sized 22,000 square foot venue will be set over two floors, and feature three fun-filled crazy golf courses. Each one will have a classic English theme: there will be a hot air balloon course, a waterwheel course and a clock tower course. So, get ready to challenge your mates over a bit of competitive fun. And new and exclusive to the Dubai venue will be a first-of-its-kind speakeasy, where you’ll be able to enjoy drinks in a private bar and a luxe crazy golf course, perfect for adding a VIP touch to a get-together with friends or private event.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening January. @swingers_uae

BrewDog

Renowned Scottish brewer BrewDog is set to open its first craft beer bar (and undoubtably your favourite new local) in Dubai on Bluewaters Island. The sprawling two-floor space will feature two large bars as its centrepiece, with the largest selection of BrewDog beers (unsurprisingly) located inside. Alfresco drinking and dining will be done on three spacious terraces, and there’s even a dedicated workspace, so you can fuel up on the food, then reward yourself with a beer or two once the workday is out of the way. As well as drinking and dining spaces, there will be lots of entertainment options at BrewDog Dubai, with duckpin bowling, augmented darts and live music to keep the fun flowing. Known for its exceptional quality beers—including the record-breaking world’s strongest beer, Strength in Numbers at 57.8% ABV—BrewDog also stands out with its quirky and instantly recognisable branding, creative beer names such as Elvis Juice and Hazy Jane. The Dubai iteration will have no less than 16 taps, featuring BrewDog favourites like Punk IPA, Lost Larger and Wingman. But there will be plenty for non beer drinkers too, with BrewDog Distilling’s spirits and Wonderland cocktails served alongside a curated wine list.

BrewDog, Bluewaters Island, opening early 2025. @brewdogofficial

China Tang

From 2025, you’ll be able to get your fix of Cantonese fine dining at China Tang, which will debut at The Lana Promenade at Dorchester in Business Bay. It’s a fitting location for the Middle East’s first outpost of China Tang, with the original being housed in the iconic Dorchester Hotel in London. The upscale Cantonese restaurant is inspired by the art-deco era of 1930s Shanghai, and is known and loved for its classic Chinese and Cantonese dishes, as well as its signature Peking Duck, so we can’t wait to check out the menu at the brand’s upcoming Dubai venue.

China Tang, The Lana Promenade at Dorchester, Business Bay, opening soon. @chinatangdxb

Hanu

From hospitality heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, the team behind Signor Sassi, Sushisamba, Baoli and L’Amo Bistro Del Mare comes Hanu, a homegrown restaurant completing the foodie line-up at St Regis Gardens. It’s set to be a family-friendly restaurant that serves contemporary Korean flavours with star Chef Kyung Soo Moon, Sunset’s culinary director, at the helm. The decor is a fusion of the traditional and the modern, with dark woods, intricate Korean artowkrs and carved beam ceilings. The main dining room is an intimate space for just under 60, and there’s a private dining room for 10 and a beautiful lounge centred around a striking Korean pine tree, which will serve as a lovely spot for pre- or post-dinner drinks. There will also be alfresco dining available on the outdoor terrace, serenely surrounded by verdant plants. Foodies can look forward to a daring and dynamic menu of dishes like Korean beef tartare and oversized Kimbap handrolls. But the star of the show will be ‘Meat me at the grill’ where guests can be their own grill masters as each table features a bespoke charcoal grill that waiters will use to prepare five cuts of meat infront of them, paired with six condiments.

Hanu, St Regis Gardens, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, opening January. @hanu_dubai

Relais de L’Entrecôte

It’s become somewhat of an institution in Paris, with people regularly queueing around the block to get a taste of its single-dish menu, the humble steak frites, and now Relais de L’Entrecôte is set to open in Dubai. Debuting in January at The Opus in Business Bay, replacing Basko, Relais de L’Entrecôte will bring the quintessential French brasserie experience to Downtown Dubai. Reinterpreting the family-run institution from Paris, the restaurant will be given a Dubai touch, while still oozing the charm and warmth of the cosy original in Paris. Think dark woods, bistro chairs, and retro posters and uniforms.

Relais de L’Entrecôte, The Opus, Business Bay, opening soon. @relaisdelentrecotedubai

Revolver

Revolver has been a smash hit success on the competitive Singapore restaurant scene since opening in 2021. And diners in Dubai will soon be able to get a taste of Revolver’s woodfire Indian dishes, as the restaurant is opening in Business Bay. A concept from The Culinary Arts Group, Revolver will debut at The Opus, alongside Maison Dali, a new concept created just for Dubai by the group’s culinary director Tristin Farmer. For Revolver, the same sleek and sophisticated aesthetic found at the original will translate over to the Dubai restaurant, with the entire restaurant arranged around a theatrical open-fire kitchen, where diners will get a front row seat to the fiery cooking. Revolver has become known and loved in Singapore for its bold and creative dishes, largely cooked either over the custom built iron grill (tawa), in the bespoke tandoori oven, or over an open fire.

Revolver, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, opening soon. @revolver_dubai

Maison Dali

Also from The Culinary Arts Group comes Maison Dali, a homegrown concept from the group’s culinary director, Tristin Farmer, who foodies may remember from his time at the helm of Marina Social Dubai. After departing Singapore’s three Michelin Star restaurant Zen at the start of the year, Farmer will lead the culinary direction of Maison Dali. Described as a contemporary bistro that ‘blurs the line between gastronomy and art’ its set to reimagine European dishes with Japanese techniques for a one-of-a-kind menu that puts Farmer’s culinary prowess on full display. The setting will be equally as imaginative, making Maison Dali a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

Maison Dali, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, opening soon. @maisondali_dubai

Crazy Horse A sizzling cabaret that’s been welcoming guests since the 1950s, it’s one of the hottest nightlife spots on the circuit in the French capital, and it’s sure to make an impact when it lands in Dubai’s Address Downtown. If you’re not familiar with Crazy Horse Paris, the sultry dinner and a show venue is renowned for its dazzling dance shows, although we expect this to be toned down for the Dubai audience. Set against an intimate theatre-like space and housed in a former wine cellar in Paris, it’s adorned in varying shades of crimson, with lounge tables and spots at the bar all arranged to give the best views of the stage. Crazy Horse Dubai, Address Downtown, opening soon. Girl and the Goose A notable figure in Dubai’s homegrown food scene is former-cabin-crew-turned-self-taught-chef, Gabriela Chamorro. Chef Gabriela saw her childhood dream come true when she began her underground dining experience, Girl and the Goose, inside her JBR apartment, four years ago. Since then, it’s become a supper club sensation with a cult following and an ever-growing waitlist. So much so, the Nicaraguan chef is now opening a permanent, licensed, restaurant in the Anantara Downtown in Business Bay, in partnership with Rosy Hospitality (the team behind Couqley). Girl and the Goose, Anantara Downtown, Business Bay, opening soon. @girl.and.the.goose Monte Carlo Club 1863 Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) are behind Monaco’s most renowned hotels, casinos and restaurants – and the group is set to debut in Dubai. For the group’s first international restaurant, they’re set to open Monte-Carlo Club 1863 restaurant in Dubai in the autumn of 2025. Monte Carlo Club 1863 will present a dazzling showcase of ‘Monaco’s culinary specialities,’ as per an official announcement. Although no location has been given, we’re sure it’s set to be one of the city’s renowned foodie destinations due to the group’s existing portfolio of iconic destinations. Monte Carlo Club 1863, opening autumn 2025. @montecarlosbm Scott’s Caprice Holdings, the renowned restaurant group behind some of London’s hottest spots, returned to the UAE in November 2024, debuting Sexy Fish in DIFC’s new Innovation One tower. But this won’t be their only new venture in the city – or in fact in DIFC. Come Q4 2025, celeb-adored Scott’s, located in London, Richmond and Riyadh, will find a home in Gate Village, replacing Marea. Renowned for its A-List clientele, decadent seafood displays and iconic oyster bar, it’s set to be a stalwart new addition to DIFC. Scott’s Dubai, Gate Village, DIFC, opening late 2025. @scottsmayfair Folly Brasserie Foodies were devastated when Folly and it’s Madinat Jumeirah counterpart Publique closed their doors in 2024, but Gates Hospitality founder Naim Maddad promised a new chapter in the restaurant’s story. And we’re pleased to report Folly will re-emerge in 2025 – this time as Folly Brasserie, in a new location at Address Montgomerie. Although much more than that isn’t known yet, we can’t wait to see it take shape in January. Folly Brasserie, Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills, opening January 2025. @follydubai Tattu The original Tattu restaurant was a smash hit success when it brought modern Chinese fine dining to Manchester in 2015. And ten years later, following successful openings in Edinburgh, Leeds, Birmingham and London, the restaurant is set to open in Dubai in 2025. Confirmed via an article on restaurantonline.co.uk, Tattu will arrive in Dubai next summer, and will form part of the culinary offering at Ciel Tower, set to be the world’s tallest hotel. On the foodie front, expect a photogenic menu of dainty dim sum, grilled meats and prettily plated raw dishes takes centre stage, with the restaurant known and loved for its modern Chinese-fusion dishes. Must-tries include crispy duck pancakes and Shanghai black cod. Tattu, Ciel Tower, Dubai Marina, opening summer 2025. @tattudubai Rowley’s Steakhouse Having served up premium steaks in London since 1970, Rowley’s Steakhouse will expand into the Middle East in early 2025, becoming DIFC’s newest steakhouse. Debuting in Central Park Towers, the restaurant – made popular for its steak frites – will have both indoor dining and an alfresco terrace with unique Burj Khalifa views. Rowley’s, Central Park Towers, DIFC, opening early 2025. @wearerowleys Chotto Matte Already found in the region in Doha and Riyadh, Chotto Matte will bring its signature Nikkei cuisine to DIFC’s Ritz-Carlton in early 2025, as per Kofman Partners, who have designed the Dubai restaurant. Founded in 2013, the concept is a leading name in the world of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fusion flavours, with each restaurant a lesson in stylish and contemporary interiors. Chotto Matte, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Dubai, opening Q1 2025. @chottomatteglobal Three Bros From the smash hit team behind Orfali Bros comes Three Bros, a brand new eatery opening soon at Wasl 51 – just down the road from their OG concept. It’s the same trio of legends (and brothers) behind the menu, which promises to be totally different from Orfali Bros. But for now, we’re not sure what that is. Stay tuned. Three Bros, Wasl 51, Jumeirah, opening soon. @threebros_kitchen IZEL Lounge Located on the 71st and 72nd floors of the JW Marriott Marquis, IZEL is set to bring a new nightlife offering to the five star hotel, presenting a unique fusion of Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine with breathtaking views of the city skyline. There’s all the ingredients of a typical nightlife spot, with live entertainment and featuring signature dishes such as foie gras cones, honey-glazed confit lamb, and curated sashimi selections. Fuse the Mediterranean and Japanese at this lounge. It’s set to open in January IZEL Lounge, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, opening January. @izellounge

Images: Social / Supplied