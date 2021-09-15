Apple revealed four brand-new iPhone models at a virtual event last night…

On Tuesday September 14, Apple held its annual product launch event. The virtual event revealed two new iPads, an Apple Watch, and four new iPhone models, which will be available in the UAE.

The all-new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini promises to ‘deliver breakthrough camera innovations and a powerhouse chip with an impressive leap in battery life’. Available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, the new iPhones promise improved camera capabilities, super-fast performance and power efficiency with A15 Bionic and longer battery life.

In addition to these two models, Apple also announced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These smartphones include features such as the ‘most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone; Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion; a massive leap in battery life; A15 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, and an advanced 5G experience’.

The Pro models will come in four sleek colours including graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue. With each year comes improvements to the cameras, especially on the Pro models, and 2021 is no different. The storage capacity has also increased, with the top model including a mind-blowing 1TB.

All four of the new iPhone models will be available to pre-order from Friday September 17, with availability beginning Friday September 24.

How much will the iPhone 13 cost in the UAE?

Customers can get iPhone 13 in the UAE for Dhs3,399 before trade-in, and iPhone 13 mini in the UAE for Dhs2,999 before trade-in. You can also buy iPhone 13 Pro in the UAE will start from Dhs4,199 and iPhone 13 Pro Max in the UAE will start at Dhs4,699 (depending on your storage options).

You can trade in your current or old iPhone to save money on your next one. Depending on the model and its condition, you could save up to Dhs2,535.

You can pre-order your new iPhone from Friday September 17, from apple.com/ae, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store in Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall and Yas Mall Abu Dhabi.