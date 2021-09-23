ME Dubai now has a pooch-friendly package…

If you’re member of Dubai’s huge dog-owning community, you’ll know that leaving your precious pooch at home can tug on the heart strings (not to mention finding doggy care for the night). Now though, you can book a stay at the stunning ME Dubai hotel, and your pup is invited too.

For the first time ever, the architecturally inspiring hotel has launched a dog friendly ‘Pooch by ME’ stay package. The paw-fect package includes an overnight dog bed and blanket, doggy bowl and more. Of course, your pooch can stay in your room with you (in any of ME Dubai’s rooms or suites), and it’s just an extra Dhs200 per night.

Additionally, there’s a special food menu for dogs, designed by ME Dubai’s Executive Chef, James Knight-Pacheco, featuring dog-friendly dishes such as the Pup-arazzi, a poached chicken with mashed carrot and potato, or the Notorious D.O.G, a delectable combination of chicken and beef with mixed vegetables.

The 93-room ME Dubai property resides within The Opus in Business Bay, an asymmetric architectural marvel designed by the late Zaha Hadid. The entire hotel, from the lobby to the spa and the rooms has a hyper-modern, futuristic design in Hadid’s signature curvaceous style.

The hotel is home to a number of lovely restaurants such as tapas venue called Central, which also serves as the property’s all-day dining outlet. You’ll also find popular modern-American restaurant, The Maine, and famed London export Roka here.

Your pup will need to stretch its legs and, handily, dog-friendly Burj Park with Insta-worthy views of the Dubai Fountains and Burj Khalifa is located conveniently close to ME Dubai.

ME Dubai, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, dog stays Dhs200 on top of best available rate. Tel: (04) 525 2500. melia.com

Images: Provided