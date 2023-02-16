Heading out with your doggo? These spots will certainly perk up their ears…

It’s fun to head out for dinner or a happy hour with mates after a long day at the office, but sometimes, all you need is to see is the wagging tail of your beloved pet to make all the stress melt away. Thankfully, you don’t have to remain cooped up at home if you want to spend time with your furry family member, as there are several cafes and restaurants in Dubai that allow pets to accompany you.

However, we strongly urge you to call ahead and reserve a time and a spot for you and your pooch to ensure you’re not turned away.

Here are 32 pet-friendly cafes to try in Dubai

1762 JLT

On offer at 1762 JLT is a range you won’t find at other locations. It showcases a boulangerie, an à la carte menu, and an interactive food lab. It even has a big patio where dogs are welcome to sit out and enjoy the cool weather with their owners.

1762, JLT One, daily 8am to 12am Tel: (0)4 255 1762, 1762.ae

Arrows & Sparrows

Arrows & Sparrows is a cosy cafe in The Greens that sports a sunny, tree-lined patio complete with doggie treats and freshwater (for both of you). Sit back and relax while sipping a cup of joe or tucking into the cafe’s Instagrammable grub.

Emaar Business Park, Buiding 4, The Greens, Dubai, daily, 7am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 558 8141. facebook.com/arrowsparrows

Bounty Beets

Instagrammable Bounty Beets is an ever-popular health cafe favoured by Dubai’s health-conscious crowd. And they welcome dogs. Sit in the lush green garden, with your faithful friend by your feet as you tuck into plant-powered dishes, healthy smoothies and, of course, silky-smooth coffees.

Bounty Beets, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. bountybeets.com

Brunch & Cake by the Sea

Your pup can accompany you to breakfast, coffee, lunch or dinner at Brunch & Cake By The Sea, at the Pointe, The Palm Jumeirah. The terrace offers up the perfect atmosphere with delicious food and views of the world-famous fountains.

Brunch & Cake, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9am to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)4 580 0437. brunchandcake.ae

Cafe Artois

Café Artois at Bridgewater Tavern is a great al fresco venue to relax and they are now pet-friendly. They can mingle with other pets in the designated area overlooking the Dubai Canal and even enjoy a selection of treats. To enter the venue guests with furbabies must enter from the creekside, not the main hotel.

Café Artois, Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai. Sun to Wed 4pm to 12am, Thur 4pm to 1am, Fri 12pm to 1am, Sat 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 414 0000. @bridgewatertavern

Counter Culture Café

If your a Marina local, then this needs to be your new favourite neighbourhood hangout. Grab a coffee before or after your morning walk with your furry friend, or if you’re in the mood for a cheeky sundowner afterwork, bring your furbabies along with you.

Counter Culture Café, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 7am to 10pm daily, Tel: (0)4 319 4000, @counterculturedxb

Cycle Bistro

Bicycle-themed cafe Cycle Bistro in Dubai Motor City is open for 12 hours a day and lets you and your hound chill and chow outside. The staff love dogs (and humans, of course) and serve up healthy smoothies and a brilliant paleo menu.



The Cycle Hub, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 425 3000. facebook.com/thecyclebistro

Doggy be Collective

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Doggy Be Collective (@thedoggybecollective)

Take your pups to the paw-ffice with you at this new indoor dog-friendly community space. This unique outlet is a multifunctional space, with co-working stations, sitting areas and of course…coffee. You and your doggo can use this space to meet up with friends, have a cup of coffee or catch up on some emails. All guests must pre-book a day in advance either through Instagram DM or via telephone.

Doggy Be Collective, Umm Suqeim Road, Dubai, Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm, pre-booking is required. doggybe.com

Expo City

Explore Expo City with your pets by your side. Recently opened again, Expo City is free to enter and offers many different food outlets. Dogs are able to accompany you if they remain on their leash and you sit outside at dining outlets. There are water and treat stations available to all paw-rents.

Expo City Dubai, expocitydubai.com

Good Burger

Opt for succulent burger and fries and all the trimmings with your pet by your side. The restaurant is located inside Maiz Taco (which is also pet-friendly, read below) and is also conveniently right next to the park in JLT. You and your four-legged friends can enjoy a juicy burger outside on Good Burgers Terrace.

Good Burger, inside Maiz Tacos, Lower Level, Lakeshore Tower Cluster Y, JLT, Dubai. Mon to Thur 12pm to 10pm, Fri to Sun 12pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 514 4712, @goodburgerdxb

Il Passaggio

This Mediterranean-inspired restaurant serves up delicious signature dishes such as French toast, pizzas and more. Don’t want to leave your pet behind? You can bring them along to enjoy if you sit on the terrace.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thur 9am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 12am. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

Jones the Grocer

Famous Australian brand Jones The Grocer has several spots dotted across Dubai and it has just opened a new branch at Dubai’s latest beachfront promenade, Palm West Beach on Palm Jumeirah. Dine inside the restaurant or out on the terrace or sit on the beach which will have seating and cushy bean bags. And you can take in all the views with your pup by your side.

Jones the Grocer, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, 7.30am to 12am. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. @jonesthegrocer

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

The new LDC Kitchen + Coffee in One JLT has a quirky menu hoomans will enjoy. And if your plus one has four legs, you both can enjoy the outdoor area that’s adorned with twinkling lights and plenty of greenery. Doggies will be given bowls to help hydrate as you tuck into some delicious grub.

LDC Kitchen + Cafe, One JLT, daily 7am to 1am (open until 1am on weekends). Tel: (0)4 320 9669 @ldckitchen Logs and Embers View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logs & Embers (@logsandembers) Sip your next sundowners alongside your pooches at Logs and Embers, overlooking the Arabian gulf and downtown skyline. With multiple deals throughout the week, you can dive into ladies’ night, fizz Friday or a Sunday roast without having to leave your babies at home. Logs and Embers, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Mon to Thur 11am to 1am, Fri 11am to 2am, Sat and Sun 11am to 1am, Tel: (0)52 109 6802, logsnembers.com La Nena

One of the coolest coffee shops to hit Al Quoz is La Nena, homing interiors that are truly like no other. Its warm and cosy clay interior is met with low lighting and double heighted ceilings, with round minimalist tables and chairs made of stone. This funky coffee shop is also open to all pet parents, the perfect place to catch up with a friend or to get some emails done.

La Nena, 23 Street 14B, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tues to Sun 8am to 8pm, Mon closed, @lanenacoffee

Lah Lah

Popular pan-Asian kitchen and bar, Lah Lah at Zabeel House in The Greens offers plenty for pet owners and their four-legged friends to enjoy with complimentary water bowls and treats served. Pups can run around on the large lawn space and there’s even a dedicated dog lift that will take you and your pooch straight to the restaurant from the ground floor. For guests with pets, you must dine on Lah Lah’s gorgeous outdoor terrace.

Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Little Neighborhood Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Neighborhood Restaurant (@little_neighborhood)

This local hangout is the perfect place to perch for a coffee, brunch, lunch or dinner. Serving an array of classics with a twist, you will be able to secure your next acai bowl, falfel wrap or burger whilst admiring the Golden Mile park. Your pups are welcome to join you, if you opt to sit outside on their terrace.

Little Neighborhood Restaurant, Golden Mile, The Palm Jumeirah, 7am to 10pm daily, Tel: (0)52 823 3295, littleneighborhooddxb.com

OUIBar + Terrace

OUIBar + Terrace located at pet-friendly Radisson Red is the perfect spot to take your pet. At the all-day dining restaurant, pet owners can treat their furry friends to a selection of treats such as Hugo & Celine pet ice cream and ‘pawsecco’. The casual and cosy restaurant boasts both a spacious indoor and outdoor seating area – perfect to enjoy the cool weather.

Oui Bar & Terrace, Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai. 6.30am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. @radissonreddubai

Maiz Taco

Serving up some of the best Mexican Street Food in town, chow down on your fill of delicious guac and chips, tacos and quesadillas with your pet by your side as you both take in the fresh air in the restaurant’s outdoor space. It’s also conveniently located next to the park in JLT, so perfect for a pit stop when you are out on your evening stroll.

Maiz Taco, Lakeshore Building, Cluster Y, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Mon to Thur 12pm to 9.45pm, Fri to Sun 12pm to 10.45pm, Tel: (04) 514 4712. @maiztacos

Palm West Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palm West Beach (@palmwestbeach)

Sundowners, sunbathing, and dining are all available to you and your furbabies on The Palm’s West Beach. Your pets are invited to join you at almost all dining outlets, or you can go for a stroll on the beach, provided that they are on a leash at all times and do not go for a dip in the sea. Have your next sundowner with your fury friends at Koko Bay, Jones the Grocer and much more.

West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. @palmwestbeach

Pawdy Neighbors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawdy Neighbors (@pawdyneighbors)

Get your dog groomed whilst you enjoy a coffee in a lovely neighbourhood bistro. Pawdy neighbours combines a pet-friendly bistro with a pet spa, perfectly fusing two elements that you and your four-legged friends can enjoy.

Pawdy Neighbors, Al Manzil Souk, Downtown Dubai, open daily 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 591 3090, @pawdyneighbors

Reform Social & Grill (The Lakes)

This British gastropub has a big patch of grass behind the playground – a perfect spot to walk your pups. Plus, the food is great. And yes, they even have a special food menu for paw pals.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. 8am to 12am daily, Tel: (04) 454 2638. @reformdubai

Samakje

Modern, Levantine-inspired Mediterranean restaurant, Samakje serves traditional Lebanese dishes with a contemporary flair. It’s the perfect family-friendly dining destination, including pets. You can sit on the outdoor terrace as you indulge in bountiful platters of mezze, seafood and banter while the dogs can lap in the sunshine from their front-row seat to the Palm Fountains show.

Samajke Restaurant and Lounge, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am . Tel: (0)58 109 2823. @samakjedubai

Single Fin cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Single Fin Cafe (@singlefindubai)

It’s always a pawty at Surfhouse’s Single Fin Café. This outlet embodies a sense of community and naturally wants your four-legged friends to be involved. With lovely indoor seating, you can catch up with friends or spend an afternoon working. As Alfresco season upon us, the serene outdoor terrace serves as a small sanctuary where you and your pup can dive into a cup of coffee and an acai.

Single Fin Cafe, inside Surfhouse, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Mon to Thur 7am to 7pm, Fri to Sun 7am to 9pm, Tel: (0)50 930 4294, @singlefindubai

Social Company

Situated at one of the city’s top pet-friendly neighbourhoods, The Greens, pet owners are welcomed to bring their dogs to Social Company in Zabeel House by Jumeirah. All good doggies are rewarded with treats and fresh water throughout the evening.

Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 6.30am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Social Distrikt

Dubai’s new experiential food and bar hub, Social Distrikt is a great spot for the whole family with great vibes and in even better news, it’s pet-friendly, too. On Saturday, during lunch there are pet-friendly freebies from 2.30pm.

Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Mon to Thur 9am to 1am, Fri to Sun 9am to 2am. Tel: (0)52 515 8995. @social.distrikt

The Duck Hook

Pub grub meets modern European fare at this family-friendly country pub, The Duck Hook. Not only is it great for sports’ fans, but it’s also responsibly dog-friendly too, so you can bond over a drink with both your pooches and your friends.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Clubhouse, Dubai, open daily 11.30am to 12am. Tel: (800) 323 232. @theduckhookdubai

The Irish Village

Dog-friendly Irish Village offers a massive and well-shaded dog-friendly patio where you can dig into a juicy burger. Meanwhile, your little pal can sip from water bowls and keep a watchful eye for stray chunks of meat, which you’re sure to drop if you opt for burgerlord status and take on Irish Village’s unwieldy – and super cheesy – Angus beef burger.

Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai, Sun to Thur 11am to 1am, Sat and Sun 11am to 2am. Tel:(04) 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

The Perq

Head to this charming cafe at Hyde Hotel Dubai for sips, snacks or a light lunch. There are freshly baked homemade pastries and desserts, crisp salads, handmade sandwiches, buttermilk pancakes, avo on toast and even coffee from Nightjar. You can dine indoors, but if you want to take your pet with you, head to the outdoor setting where you’ll have stunning views overlooking the Dubai Canal.

The Perq, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, open daily 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 871 1111. sbe.com

Tap House

Pet-friendly Palm Jumeirah venue The Tap House has a terrace that’s open to pets and their owners. Order to your heart’s content from the hearty pub grub affair while you and your pup take in the amazing sea views.

The Tap House, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 514 3778 . thetaphouse.ae

The Lime Tree Cafe & Kitchen

This cafe has locations strewn across Dubai, but all their branches with outdoor seating which include Jumeirah, Al Quoz and Sheikh Zayed Road welcome pets. The Jumeirah location is particularly lovely for four-legged friends, offering up plenty of shade and water bowls in the front garden and seating area in the early morning or late afternoons.

The Lime Tree Cafe & Kitchen, various locations, timings vary. Tel: (04) 3256325. thelimetreecafe.com

Vida Emirates Hills

Juniper at Vida Emirates Hills in the tranquil and leafy Emirates Hills neighbourhood has some barking great news that’s certain to get plenty of tails wagging. The gorgeous outdoor setting has a cute new playground featuring fun equipment including tunnels, hoops and bridges that your pups will just love. The playground can be used if you’re staying at the hotel or visiting for lunch or dinner.

Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Emirates Hills, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com

Image: Supplied and social