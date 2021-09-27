The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle just opened…

We’re no stranger to new hotels popping up across Dubai and now it’s time to welcome a brand new one to the fold. Say hello to The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, which opens with 491 guest rooms and suites, an expansive swimming pool, spa, gymnasium and sundeck, as well as some exciting dining concepts.

To celebrate opening, the hotel is offering special introductory rates on stays that include breakfast, which are priced from Dhs365 per person. The new four-star hotel is perfect for those traveling for leisure or business (and could be a great option for when your friends come to visit the city).

As well as being home to a number of holiday-friendly leisure concepts, the new hotel boasts plenty of dining options. The headline of these is Santè Ria, a cool, vibrant South American restaurant with outdoor seating overlooking JVC. A signature dish is Tiradito Al Aji Amarillo, a Peruvian-style cured sea bass with coriander and sweet potato.

The Village Bistro, which can be found on the Mezzanine level of the hotel, is more of a family-friendly venue with dishes influenced from the South of France. You’ll also find a relaxed outdoor terrace as well as live music. Daily specials are set to follow very soon.

George Ghaly, Hotel Manager of The First Collection at JVC, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that The First Collection at JVC is open and we look forward to welcoming both the community and international guests to our four-star urban oasis. Whether staying for business or leisure, our world-class facilities will provide guests with a memorable experience, while the hotel’s central location makes it an ideal choice to discover Dubai. We’re only a 20-minute drive from Dubai’s famed coastline, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai South, which is home to the Expo 2020 Dubai precinct.”

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. thefirstcollection.ae

Images: Provided