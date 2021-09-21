Expo 2020’s uplifting tune celebrates the UAE and the power of collaboration…

Expo 2020 is less than ten days away and anticipation is heating up. Now, Expo 2020’s very own official song ‘This Is Our Time’ has been released, and it’s seriously catchy.

Expo 2020 is otherwise known as ‘The World’s Greatest Show’, and, intentionally or not, this song has the kind of uplifting, feel good vibes of world-famous musical drama The Greatest Showman. A quick listen will have you humming ‘it’s our time’ over and over again.

The song was made to celebrate the UAE and the power of collaboration, and of course, to champion the Expo 2020 exhibition, which will run for six months from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. It, and the accompanying video, ‘conveys the story of Expo’s overarching theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ through the universal lanugage of music’.

The track features Hussain Al Jassmi, one of the UAE’s biggest artists and Expo 2020 Ambassador, Lebanese-American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa, who is also Artistic Director of Expo’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra, as well as 21-year-old Emirati singer-songwriter Almas, named in Spotify’s Best Female Talent in the Middle East.

Watching the accompanying music video is as uplifting as the song itself. Much of the UAE’s culture and heritage is celebrated, and there are some really cool shots of iconic Dubai vistas, such as the desert and Dubai skyline thrown in for good measure.

As well as celebrating the UAE’s heritage and the excitement of what is to come in the future, the video also celebrates the other nations from around the world who will come together at Expo 2020 to exhibit their feats in art, music, architecture, technology and culture.

The non-ticketed Expo 2020 Opening Ceremony will go ahead at Al Wasl Plaza on Thursday, September 30. Confirmed to perform are Andrea Bocelli and Platinum selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, alongside some other big names.

Millions of people from all corners of the globe are expected to descend on the Expo 2020 during the 6-month-exhibition. It’s located close to Al Maktoum International Airport and standard tickets are priced from Dhs95 per day.

Images: Provided