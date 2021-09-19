The Expo 2020 Opening Ceremony is on September 30…

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch for Expo 2020 to finally begin and there’s not much longer to wait now. Naturally, the opening ceremony is set to be a big deal, and world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli and Platinum selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding are just some of the names announced to perform.

The Expo 2020 Opening Ceremony will go ahead at Al Wasl Plaza on Thursday, September 30. Expo 2020 will officially open on October 1, 2021 and it will run until March 31, 2022. This spectacular event will see 192 countries from around the world exhibit their feats in art, music, architecture, technology and culture.

The opening ceremony is set to be a mesmerising show bringing together incredible visuals, huge musical performances featuring internationally renowned artists and emerging talents too. Alongside Ellie Goulding and Andrea Bocelli, other artists announced to perform include Golden Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day; international mega-star pianist Lang Lang; and four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

The ceremony is being held as a private event, however it will be broadcast to a global audience across a range of channels including Expo TV.

Additionally, the line-up includes Artist of Arabs’ Mohamed Abdo; Emirati singing sensation ‘Fananat Al Arab’ Ahlam Alshamsi; Emirati Artist and Expo 2020 Dubai Ambassador Hussain Al Jassmi, rising UAE singer-songwriter Almas; and Grammy-nominated Lebanese-American singer Mayssa Karaa.

Tareq Ghosheh, Chief Event and Entertainment Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai said: “As the global spotlight shines on the UAE, this incredible, unforgettable evening will celebrate the collaborative, creative and optimistic spirit of Expo 2020, demonstrating our commitment to hosting a mega-event that will delight the world.”

Ghosheh continued: “Combining some of the most sought-after names in the world of music, live events and entertainment with the awe-inspiring, world-first technologies of the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, this is the ‘big bang’ that sets the scene for 182 days of visually striking and emotionally inspiring experiences, as we invite visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world.”

Millions of people from all corners of the globe are expected to descend on the Expo 2020 during the 6-month-exhibition. It’s located close to Al Maktoum International Airport and standard ticket prices will start from Dhs95 per day.

Images: Andrea Bocelli: Provided. Ellie Goulding: Getty.