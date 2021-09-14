The long-standing ‘Fork and Cork’ brunch has had a makeover…

Brunches in Dubai are a bonafide pastime, and these days they’re as diverse as they are plentiful. For the times you want an old-school style brunch, the ones that have stood the test of time, with every type of cuisine you could imagine, the ‘Fork and Cork’ brunch at Anantara The Palm will tick all the boxes.

Whilst it might be longstanding, the brunch and the restaurant it takes place in, Crescendo, has had a complete makeover, and it’s back and better than ever. The brunch relaunches on Friday, September 17 and will run every Friday thereafter from 1pm to 4pm, with packages priced from Dhs365.

You can bag a table in the fresh new dining room or, when the cooler weather rolls in, sit outside on the terrace and dine alfresco by the pool. For those who love to try a bit of everything, there’s live stations offering up pizza, pasta, salads, meat and plenty of different international cuisines.

There’s a new pizza oven, serving up crispy wood-fired pizzas, a cool new bar area and a new dessert buffet, offering up a range of delicious sweet treats. There’s even a 20 litre double chocolate fountain with plenty of things to drizzle the rich chocolate over. A cheese board will satisfy those who love savoury.

No brunch would be complete without entertainment, and Anantara The Palm’s in-house band, the Alma Latina Duo, will be bringing it in style. The brunch is priced at Dhs365 for soft drinks, Dhs525 for house drinks, Dhs630 for house with prosecco and Dhs735 for the champagne package.

Kids are welcome to join too. Under 5’s eat free and children aged 6 to 11 years old can dine for Dhs165 with juices and soft drinks. There’s a special buffet for children as well as face painting and games.

Fork and Cork, Crescendo, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, priced from Dhs365. Tel: (0) 4 567 8304. anantara.com

Images: Provided